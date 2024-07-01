Love Island USA season 6: Who went home in episode 18?

Love Island USA aired episode 18 on June 30. Viewers had the chance to witness budding relationships, the revelation of America's votes, and a surprising elimination. Kaylor and Aaron looked forward to taking their relationship to the next level, while Rob and Liv connected during a private conversation, hinting at potential romance.

At the end of the episode, the couples were asked to gather around the fire pit, where they were informed that America had voted for the most compatible couples. The top five couples — Leah and Miguel, Kaylor and Aaron, Kendall and Nicole, Kordell and Serena, and JaNa and Kenny — were exempt from elimination.

At the bottom of the list were Liv and Nigel, and Rob and Cassidy, who faced the threat of getting 'dumped.' The final decision rested in the hands of the islanders, who sent Cassidy Laudano and Nigel Okafor home.

Cassidy and Nigel were evicted from the Love Island USA season 6 villa

Cassidy and Nigel were the new singles who entered the villa on day 13 of the show, alongside Kenny. Before entering the Love Island USA season 6 villa, Cassidy expressed her interest in Rob. She further mentioned she was looking for a father for her two puppies. Meanwhile, Nigel wanted to explore connections and build a solid relationship with the women.

After Cassidy entered the villa, she went on a date with Miguel. However, their beach date did not materialize. Miguel was paired with fellow Love Island USA co-star, Liv, but was attracted to Nicole. When he realized Nicole was leaning towards her partner, Kendall, he started pursuing Leah, Connor's connection.

Miguel and Leah were caught kissing, which sealed Connor's fate on the show. At the recoupling, he was eliminated as Leah chose Miguel over him. Before his eviction, Connor tried to forge an alliance with Cassidy over similar interests but his plan failed, as Cassidy chose Rob.

While choosing Rob as her Love Island USA partner, Cassidy stated that she felt a "deeper" connection with Rob and wanted to see the future that awaited them.

"I think that there could be something more, so I do want to explore that. The boy I wanna couple up with is Rob," said Cassidy.

Liv distanced herself from Miguel, seeing his evident lack of interest in her, and decided to couple up with newcomer, Nigel. While making her decision, she struggled and called it "hard." She further shared she felt bad announcing her choice, which caused Nigel to feel suspicious about the intentions.

Nigel had previously been on a date with Serena, but the latter decided to show faith in her partner, Kordell, and chose him at the recoupling. In episode 18 of Love Island USA, Nigel confronted Liv about her true feelings. She admitted she was interested in him, but Nigel felt apprehensive.

"You know, I definitely feel as if Liv was a bit conflicted about her choice tonight. You know, it leaves me with a lot of questions in my head and a lot of questions about whether or not I even, honestly, whether or not I even wanted to be chosen by her," said Nigel.

At the same time, while Cassidy was under the impression that she was progressing in her relationship with Rob, the latter felt unsure. With unresolved feelings for his ex-partner Andrea, Rob was infatuated with Liv. In a private conversation with Liv, he mentioned that he fancied her and wanted to explore the feeling.

Cassidy and Nigel's partners drew closer to each other while they became vulnerable. The public voted for the most compatible couples, saving Leah and Miguel, JaNa and Kenny, Kordell and Serena, Kendall and Nicole, and Kaylor and Aaron. Rob and Cassidy, and Liv and Nigel emerged as the least compatible.

The Love Island USA season 6 islanders were asked to stand behind the cast member they wanted to save. While Kendall, Kordell, Aaron, and Miguel stood behind Rob, Kenny chose to stand by Nigel. At the same time, all the girls supported Liv. Consequently, Liv and Rob were saved, and Nigel and Cassidy were 'dumped' from the villa.

While speaking to the cameras, Nigel confessed it "wasn't meant to be," while Cassidy said:

"I'm feeling very grateful for the time I've had in the villa. I'm sad that I wasn't able to make a genuine connection inside the villa but I'm hoping I'm able to outside."

Love Island USA season 6 airs every day of the week at 9 pm ET only on Peacock except on Wednesdays.

