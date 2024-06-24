Love Island USA: Who is Rob Rausch? Meet the 'Casa Amor' boy from season 5

Robert "Rob" Rausch was a part of Love Island USA seasons 5 and 6. He had appeared in season 5 to try his luck at finding love. However, since his connections were all temporary, his time on the show was limited, and he was sent home after spending no more than five days inside the villa.

Rob returned to Love Island USA season 6 to find love after his failed attempt in the previous season, but he didn't have an easy road ahead of him. He moved on from Leah, his strongest match, to Andrea, the newest single to enter the villa. The transition left him emotionally wrecked.

Andrea's elimination in the latest episode affected the Alabama-based snake wrangler as well. Fans were left with unanswered questions as the 25-year-old reality star expressed his desire to leave the show, dissatisfied with the results.

Love Island USA's Rob Rausch is a snake wrangler from Alabama

Robert "Rob" Rausch was born on September 4, 1998, and currently lives in Florence, Alabama. He grew up on a farm with his three siblings and had a passion for the wild, especially snakes, since he was a child. He pursued that passion and made a career out of it.

The former Love Island USA star is a professional snake wrangler, which required him to relocate snakes from unusual places to more habitable ones. He revealed he had several snake bites, with one even being venomous. Despite the dangers, the Love Island USA cast member continued discussing his fascination for snakes with other members of the show.

With over 163K followers on Instagram, Rob describes himself as a "snake athlete" in his bio. He has 126 posts, which mostly display his interactions with various types of snakes.

In his Love Island USA season 6 introduction video, Rob reaffirmed his love for the reptile and stated he thinks women and snakes "go hand-in-hand."

"I love snakes. To me like they're beautiful works of art. I think women and snakes kind of go hand in hand. You can definitely get bit, observe behavior, if it's agitated, you should probably step back, if it's agitated, you should probably shut the f**k up," Rob said.

During his previous stint on Love Island USA, Rob was featured as one of the six "Casa Amor" men who entered the villa to stir solidified connections. His "awkward charm" impressed Carmen Kocourek and Kassy Castillo.

Rob made a surprising comment about Kassy's personality, stating she spoke too much. However, Kassy was in awe of his "awkwardness" and admitted she liked his atypical demeanor.

Similarly, Carmen ended up sharing a bed with Rob after he impressed her with his unusual charms. However, the relationships that both women were in proved stronger than anticipated, so Rob's connection with Carmen and Kassy did not materialize.

Rob and Leah from Love Island season 6 (Image via Instagram/@loveislandusa)

Rob instantly sparked a connection with fellow Love Island USA season 6 co-star, Leah Kateb. Leah, a fan of wildlife, especially snakes, hit it off with him, conversing over their common interests. By the end of the first night, the duo had coupled up together. Their romance faced a minor hiccup when new single, Liv Walker, coupled up with Rob, leaving Leah single.

However, Leah and Rob continued meeting each other at the villa's dock and sharing intimate moments. Once Liv discovered that, she broke up with him and paired with Hakeem while Rob returned to Leah, stating she felt like "home."

However, things took another turn when Rob interacted with the newest "bombshell," Andrea Carmona, and chose her over Leah. During his emotional argument with Leah, he confessed that he felt unheard since he did not talk much. Leah and other other female cast members accused him of being untrustworthy, but he denied the allegations.

"A lot of people think that I'm a f**kboy, but I think once people get to know me they realize I'm an intellectual," Rob said.

Calling himself a "relationship guy," Rob was dissatisfied when his partner Andrea was voted out of the Love Island USA villa in the latest episode. The episode, which aired on June 23, 2024, saw Rob expressing his desire to leave the villa with Andrea. This left fans unsure about his decision, as that was where the episode ended.

Love Island USA season 6 airs every day of the week except on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET only on Peacock.