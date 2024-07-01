Love Island USA season 6 episode 18: Recap and more details explored

Love Island USA season 6 aired its latest episode on Sunday, June 30. After co-star Connor Newsum's elimination and a shocking recoupling, viewers were curious to see how the newly formed couples faired in the following episode.

The couples who walked into episode 18 were Leah and Miguel, Kaylor and Aaron, Kendall and Nicole, Kordell and Serena, JaNa and Kenny, Liv and Nigel, and Rob and Cassidy.

In the latest episode of Love Island USA, viewers saw Rob and Liv reflect on their bond in the villa, as they hinted at a possible romantic connection. Kaylor and Aaron confessed their feelings for each other.

It also revealed who the most compatible couples were according to America's votes, rendering them safe. Cassidy and Rob, and Liv and Nigel were at the bottom. The islanders voted Cassidy and Nigel out of the show.

What happened in episode 18 of Love Island USA season 6?

The episode started with Miguel and Leah connecting over their newly forged alliance. Leah chose to pair with Miguel, ending her ex-partner, Connor's journey on the show. In a confessional, she stated that she felt satisfied with her decision. Miguel was not "crazy serious" like Connor about their relationship, which enticed Leah. She said it helped her remain calm about the situation.

"yeah, I have problems, I know," shared Leah.

Both Leah and Miguel looked forward to sharing a bed for the first time. In another scene, JaNa and 'bombshell' Kenny share details about their body count and previous relationships. When asked about his body count, Kenny mentioned "40 something," which surprised JaNa as she said, "It's really low for a guy."

JaNa was taken aback when he confessed that after dating his high school sweetheart for three years, he did not engage in any committed relationship during college. In a confessional, JaNa shared her thoughts on her new partner, Kenny.

"He gives me confidence. He's always complimenting me. He makes me, like, excited for the day," said JaNa.

On the other hand, Liv and Nigel experienced turbulence at the very onset of their relationship. In episode 16, Liv struggled to choose at the recoupling, expressing she felt bad sending Connor home. Nigel took notice of Liv's emotional outburst and confronted her about it. He mentioned her body language made him feel like she made the wrong choice.

"They're not easy decision, and how someone reacts in that moment, I don't think should be taken to heart. I had to make a hard decision. Why are you nitpicking at it now? I just chose you," said Liv.

When Nigel confided in Kordell, Serena's partner, the latter advised him to give Liv space and time and assured him she would reconnect with him since she came on the show with the right intentions. The following morning, Love Island USA season 6 'bombshell' Nigel apologized to Liv for his "selfish" behavior, while Liv stated his feelings were "valid."

Meanwhile, Cassidy tried to get to know her partner, Rob, better. They talked about snakes and engaged in light-hearted banter.

"His personality is different from anyone that I've been with prior to this. But it's starting to grow on me, so gonna continue and see how it goes," confessed Cassidy.

Sitting at "Soul Ties," Love Island USA couple Kaylor and Aaron professed their love to each other. Kaylor said she felt like "a million bucks" and asked Aaron never to break her heart. The latter joked, "There must be something in the Fiji water."

When asked about his connection with Cassidy, Rob told Aaron he was unsure because he still missed Andrea. At the same time, he confessed he felt infatuated with Liv. He had been watching her the past few days and thought he could "handle" her.

Later in episode 18 of Love Island USA, Rob chatted with Liv and expressed an interest in her. In her confessional, Liv shared she would be "into talking to him more," but did not want to indulge in her feelings instantly. In another scene, Cassidy forged a friendship with Leah after explaining how comfortable she made her feel, despite having an interest in Rob.

Toward the end of the episode, the islanders were informed that America had voted for the most compatible couple. However, elimination remained in the hands of the Love Island USA season 6 islanders. Leah and Miguel, Kaylor and Aaron, Kordell and Serena, Kendall and Nicole, and JaNa and Kenny were exempt from the elimination, leaving Liv and Nigel, and Rob and Cassidy at the bottom.

The cast members were asked to stand behind the two islanders they wanted to save, while the other two would be eliminated from the Love Island USA villa. All the girls supported Liv, while Kordell, Aaron, Kendall, and Miguel stood behind Rob. Rob and Liv were saved, while Cassidy and Nigel were 'dumped' from the island. Before exiting, Cassidy expressed her disappointment in Leah's decision.

Episode 19 of Love Island USA is set to feature "Casa Amor" where 12 new singles enter the villa to stir relationships.