Too Hot To Handle Germany season 2 episode 5 premiered on Netflix on February 18, 2025, and continued on the cliffhanger from the last episode. Brenda and Laurenz's intimacy had cost the cast €53,000 in a single night, and they were sent to the private suite to redeem themselves.

The rest of the cast were asked to unanimously guess if they would keep their hands off each other, with the right guess increasing the prize money.

After announcing the results, the contestants received their pressure watches, which resulted in the elimination of two of the contestants, Jasmina and Mikael. However, the gap was soon refilled when two new singles entered the show.

Titled Saint or Sinner, the synopsis for the episode reads:

"The prize money is reaching serious lows, and the contestants are anxious to see if Brenda and Laurenz have passed Lana's test."

What happened on Too Hot To Handle Germany season 2 episode 5?

Two singles are eliminated

After Brenda and Laurenz returned from their private suite at the start of Too Hot To Handle Germany season 2 episode 5, Lana revealed to the group that the couple had not broken any rules. Since the cast had guessed correctly, their prize money doubled, rising from €31k to €62k.

Each contestant then received their Pleasure Watches. Lana explained that if she found that any of the couples had established a "real relationship," then their watch would turn green for a short period, allowing them to get intimate without losing prize money.

However, The AI-powered virtual assistant added that if the color on any of the contestants' watches turned red, they would be immediately eliminated.

"As soon as two people have a real relationship with each other, I'll give you the green light through these watches. And I'll suspend all rules for you as long as the light stays on. But there is also a red light. Anyone who sees this red light on their watch has failed to show sufficient development and has to leave my retreat," Lana explained.

After the explanation, Jasmina and Mikael's watches turned red. Lana then informed the two Too Hot To Handle Germany contestants that they hadn't made any progress in cultivating deeper relationships, so they were eliminated.

"I'm disappointed because the retreat could have been so much more. And I made nothing of it," Mikael reacted in his confessional.

Two couples are chosen to go on a date

Later in the episode, Lana announced that she had selected two couples, Cassy and Lennert and Brenda and Laurenz, for a special date, allowing them to strengthen their connection and deepen their bond.

Brenda and Laurenz went first, and during their dinner date, they realized they had a strong connection. They felt that with effort, they could turn it into a relationship. The pressure watches soon turned green, and the Too Hot To Handle Germany couple wasted no time exchanging a kiss.

Meanwhile, Cassy and Lennert's date didn't go as she had hoped. She wanted to open up and share her past with him, but she struggled to do so because Lennert was distracted and didn't allow her to speak.

Two new singles are introduced

Two new singles, Leonidas and Samira, made their entrance later in episode 5 of Too Hot To Handle Germany season 2. Upon their arrival, Samira sat down with the boys while Leonidas met the girls to understand their current dynamic on the show.

After brief group conversations, Leonidas chose Jennifer, and Samira selected Fabian for a date.

During their time together, the newcomers revealed that there were no rules in place for the date, creating an enticing opportunity. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, teasing whether Jennifer and Fabian would give in to temptation and break the rules.

Too Hot To Handle Germany season 2 episodes 1-8 are available to watch on Netflix

