Top Chef season 22 episode 9 recap: Chefs are given a Mission Impossible as Ilona Daniel comes out as a guest judge

Top Chef aired its latest episode on May 8, 2025, on Bravo. The long-running show features various chefs competing in cooking challenges. It is hosted by Kristen Kish, with judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons joined by a guest judge.

Ad

In the previous episode of Top Chef, the teams learned that this week's elimination challenge would be Restaurant Wars. Team 1's Tristen received emotional news from home. Ultimately, one more contestant was eliminated from the competition, leaving only seven in contention.

The latest episode featured seven remaining contestants competing in two different challenges. The first challenge had the cheftestants cook mussels in various ways, judged by guest Ilona Daniel. For the Elimination Challenge, the chefs faced a Mission: Impossible-themed challenge, coinciding with a new movie in the franchise's release.

Ad

Trending

What happened in Top Chef season 22 episode 9?

Ad

The Top Chef episode began with Tristen Epps determined to give it his all in the upcoming competition. Last week, he learned that his stepfather had suffered a massive stroke and had passed away. As the chefs arrived at the filming area, they were notified that they would be participating in a Quickfire Challenge. Ilona Daniel from the Culinary Institute of Canada appeared as a guest judge.

They were given the task of preparing mussel dishes in 20 minutes with mussels from Prince Edward Island. The top four performers were Lana, Vinny, Shuai, and Tristen. Lana's Italian mussel toast secured her the first position, and she won $10,000. Her winning dish included garlic mussel juice aioli, coppa, mustard, olives, and capers.

Ad

"What I loved about it is this idea that you [Lana] start with an Italian sub and delivered it. A little caper, a little vinegar, a little tomato. Who doesn't like an Italian sub?" Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio asked.

Ad

This brought us to the elimination challenge next on Top Chef. The cheftestants were surprised to see Mission: Impossible star Greg Tarzan Davis come out as the guest judge for the elimination challenge. The chefs were also given a franchise-related challenge that involved them doing an "Edge Walk" on the CN Tower nearly 1200 feet in the air.

The chefs who completed the entire challenge received 30 extra minutes of cooking time and an additional $75 for ingredients. Massimo and Lana couldn't finish the leaning part and did not gain the advantage. The two Top Chef contestants only received the extra money. The challenge also required the chefs to create a dramatic dish that showcased a "special skill" or "unusual" technique.

Ad

Ad

After the challenge, the top three contestants were revealed to be Bailey, Tristen, and Massimo. Massimo was ultimately declared the winner for his Pacific trout en croûte with sauce matelote, fondue de tomates Louis XV, and saffron emulsion. The judges praised his creative take on Beef Wellington.

On the other end, Lana, Cesar, and Vinny struggled, while Shuai managed to avoid being placed in the bottom group. Unfortunately for Cesar, his Arctic char tartare didn't impress the judges, and he was sent home. They mentioned that although the presentation was great, the dish lacked acidity, and the fish tuile was overcooked.

Cesar was sent to Last Chance Kitchen to face off against Katianna, winning three rounds against her. This meant that Cesar would return in the next episode of Top Chef.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amijeet Singh Amijeet Singh is a reality TV writer at Sportskeeda who completed his master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. A true jack of all trades, Amijeet has more than 6 years of work experience under his belt. He loves reporting on reality TV particularly for its transparent depiction of real emotions, conflicts, and stories that resonate with viewers. This motivates him to offer fresh insights and perspectives to foster empathy and understanding among readers.



Amijeet’s portfolio features stints at Rainforest Communications, ENNOBLE IP/WIEF, UX Technologies, and Deselk Studios. He has worked on ad campaigns and market research, subtitled TV shows and movies, and created and managed his own YouTube channel. Amijeet has also written and acted in over 100 skits for an entertainment platform, which collectively reached over 100,000 views.



To ensure factual accuracy, Amijeet conducts thorough research and cross-checks information with multiple sources. While writing, adhering to journalistic integrity is the top priority for him, and he stays up-to-date with trends and ethical guidelines to ensure he is respectful toward those he is writing about. Amijeet maintains his voice in his reportage, all while striving for bias-free reporting.



Amijeet’s favorite celebrities are Gordon Ramsay, Frank Lampard, and Hayao Miyazaki, who honed their crafts by working on them constantly. Their creative journeys and dedication to their craft he admires. When not closely following his favorite actors and icons, Amijeet likes to write sci-fi stories, watch horror films, and play team sports. In his free time, he also plays the guitar and drums. Know More