Tori Spelling talks about her "summer fling" with Jason Priestly and tooth chipping incident

Tori Spelling, the American actress and author, recently revealed that she had a romantic summer with her former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Jason Priestley in the past. The 50-year-old posted a new episode of her podcast titled misSPELLING on May 3, 2024 and stated:

"This was way before he [Jason] was married, you guys. This is a summer fling, I was shooting a TV movie in Vancouver, he was directing a TV show in Vancouver and we had a fun summer."

She shared another story with her audience about chipping her front tooth while kissing Jason Priestley in an elevator.

"My teeth are like chipped. Thank you, Jason Priestley," Tori Spelling added.

Spelling also clarified that this moment happened “way before” the actor married make-up artist, Ashlee Petersen, in 1999 and that it was just a "summer fling."

“I do not smile anymore" — Tori Spelling on chipping her front tooth and her current priorities

Tori Spelling and Jason Priestly played the roles of Donna Martin and Brandon Walsh respectively in Beverly Hills, 90210. The teen drama series ran on the FOX network for ten years, from October 4, 1990, to May 17, 2000. Jason also directed 15 of the show's episodes.

During her run on the '90s show she was linked with co-stars Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, and Luke Perry.

Besides talking about Jason, Tori Spelling also shared that she recently got her chipped teeth fixed in Napa, California, during her recent podcast episode. Tori stated that she used to "have great teeth" and she does "not smile anymore." The actress explained that she started to neglect herself:

"I do not smile anymore. And people always say in comments on my Instagram, ‘Smile. Why don't you smile?’ Well, the truth is I let my teeth go to sh*t. I got married. I had 5 kids. They became important. It's one of those things, like when you have kids, you stop doing things for yourself."

Tori Spelling added:

"You just stop doing those little self-care things. Well, at least as a mom, I did. And my teeth were my last priority, which sucks."

The actress went on to talk about being proud that she had never had one cavity before she was 40. Tori Spelling shared with the audience that she decided to “redo” her teeth and get veneers to get her confidence back. She said that currently, she has temporary teeth in her mouth and added:

“When you get veneers, they have to take down your teeth. They put on temporaries that are glued in, basically like high-end plastic dentures, top and bottom. And then they craft your teeth."

Tori added:

"I'll go back and get the permanent ones. I'll have my veneers, and I'll have my life-changing smile because I feel like this is really gonna change my life."

Tori Spelling is a mother to five kids, Beau, 7, Finn, 11, Hattie, 12, Stella, 15, and Liam, 17, whom she shares with her estranged husband, Dean McDermott. She told Dean that she was filing for divorce on the debut episode of her podcast on March 29, 2024, after nearly 18 years of marriage.

Meanwhile, Jason Priestly split with Ashlee Petersen back in 2000. He went on to marry Naomi Lowde-Priestley, and welcomed daughter Ava and son Dashiell in 2007 and 2009, respectively.