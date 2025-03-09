"Unfortunate" — When Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Maurice addressed Melody's comments on his DUI case

At the Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 9 reunion part 1, Maurice responded to Melody's comments about his DUI case. He stated that it was unfortunate Melody belittled his character and even mentioned that he chose not to do the same to her. Maurice felt that Melody's comments were unfair, especially since she had opportunities to speak negatively about him in the past but he didn't.

"It's unfortunate to see Melody disparage my character... But, you know, it's telling, I think that, uh, you get a chance to see who a person is when they have their opportunity," said Maurice at the Love & Marriage: Huntsville reunion.

Melody explained that she shared her opinion about Maurice's actions because she had lost a family member to a DUI. Maurice countered that he never disparaged her character on Love & Marriage: Huntsville. Melody replied that Maurice had previously shared his opinions about her past marriage.

The conversation between Maurice and Melody revealed their differing perspectives on the situation. Maurice emphasized that he was focused on his case against the state of Alabama.

He recognized that the state had unlimited resources, so he decided it was best to let his lawyer handle the case. Maurice also expressed gratitude that no one was hurt in the incident.

The host of Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Carlos King, asked Maurice's wife Kimmi when she found out Maurice had been booked. Kimmi replied that Maurice called her by noon. When asked by Carlos whether Kimmi was concerned when Maurice didn't come home until late, she replied that it wasn't normal for Maurice to stay out that late without her knowing where he was.

Carlos asked Kimmi if she thought Maurice was cheating on her. Kimmi said no, but she didn't rule out the possibility of people being unfaithful in general.

"Listen to what I'm saying, I don't put it past people. So I'm not one to say almost never gonna happen in my life. And that's not me. You could tell me tomorrow you cheat. I'd be like, 'That stuff don't surprise me,'" stated Kimmi.

Maurice chimed in, saying he wouldn't be surprised if people cheated, but he trusted his wife Kimmi. Carlos later asked Maurice on the Love & Marriage: Huntsville reunion about his whereabouts just before the DUI incident.

Maurice revealed that he was traveling home and refused to elaborate, saying the rest of the story would come out next year.

Meanwhile, Carlos asked Kimmi about her conversation with Melody. Kimmi explained that she was upset because Melody had made implications about Maurice being with someone else. Kimmi felt that Melody's constant suggestions of cheating were "exhausting."

She had asked Melody directly if she thought Maurice was cheating, because she was tired of hearing accusations. Carlos asked Melody if she would tell Kimmi if she found out Maurice was cheating. Melody revealed and said "probably not," because she and Kimmi weren't close friends.

Kimmi and I have spent minimal time together, so we're not that type of friend. Are we friends? Yeah. Do I consider Kimmi to be a good person? Absolutely... If somebody came to me and said that, I probably say, 'Hey, get out my face. What you telling me for?'" Melody stated.

Kimmi responded that if Melody knew something, she wanted her to share it directly instead of implying it in public.

Season 9 of Love & Marriage: Huntsville can be streamed on OWN TV.

