Love and Marriage: Huntsville season 9 reunion part 2 recap: Kimmi and Melody continue their feud while Sunni joins the cast

Love and Marriage: Huntsville's ninth season continued on OWN TV with episode 15 airing on February 9, 2025. The latest season first started airing on November 2, 2024.

In part one of Love and Marriage: Huntsville reunion episode, Martell faced criticism from LaTisha and other cast members about his conflicts— including his situation with ex-wife, Melody. Maurice talked about his arrest, while Kimmi expressed frustration about speculation surrounding her husband's situation.

In the latest episode of Love and Marriage: Huntsville, the reunion continued the Kimmi and Melody feud from the past week. Destiny was taken aback when her ex's current wife and former producer of the show, Sunni, came on to the set to have a conversation with the host, Carlos King. LaTricia and Ken opened up about their feelings regarding the alleged Martell affair.

What happened in Love and Marriage: Huntsville season 9 reunion part 2?

Melody and Kimmi confronted each other at the Love and Marriage: Huntsville season 9 reunion part 2 episode. Kimmi accused Melody of ignoring communication when it only suited her. The rest of the cast shared Kimmi's sentiment, but Melody defended herself. She claimed to have had productive conversations with Kimmi in the past.

Melody admitted that she sometimes struggled to understand others' feelings. She cited her conversation with Nell as an example. Melody thought their conversation had gone well, but Nell later revealed that she hadn't enjoyed it and stopped talking to Melody. Nell had felt that she "mentored" Melody during her divorce. However, when Nell mentioned this to Melody, the latter denied feeling mentored.

Meanwhile, Destiny addressed the reason she came back to the reality show. After claiming that she still had things to prove about herself, she talked about her dating angle with Nell's son, Lance. Carlos wondered if Destiny used Lance for a storyline, a notion Destiny denied. She claimed they always had "chemistry" between them.

"I felt my time here was unfinished," claimed Destiny about her return.

Afterward, Carlos King asked Sunni to join the stage at the Love and Marriage: Huntsville season 9 reunion. She had an ongoing feud with Destiny, who Sunni felt constantly talked about her husband, Moses and her. Sunni was a producer on the show and became friends with Destiny while filming. However, things changed when Destiny later got fired.

Destiny later returned to the show, only to discover that Sunni had started dating Moses and eventually married him. Back at the reunion, host Carlos King asked Sunni about the rumors surrounding her. When Carlos briefly mentioned the rumors that surrounded Sunni, she responded by saying people should focus on their own lives. She felt people judged her without knowing the full story.

Sunni clarified that Moses was no longer Destiny's boyfriend when she started dating him. Sunni believed people wrongly assumed that someone who dated someone had a lifelong claim on them.

"You [Carlos] just said that I slept with her [Destiny] man. That was no longer her man, that was her ex-boyfriend," said Sunni.

On the Love and Marriage: Huntsville season 9 reunion, Carlos asked Destiny if she thought Moses had a hidden motive for dating Sunni. Destiny believed Moses had intentionally pursued Sunni to hurt her. Carlos asked Destiny why she thought Sunni would want to reconnect with her. Destiny replied that Sunni needed Moses to get back on the show and talk to her.

The episode ended with LaTricia facing questions about Martell due to rumors of an affair. LaTricia admitted they met to discuss their divorces, but nothing romantic happened. Things took a turn when Martell joked about getting physical, as Ken felt irked by Martell's joke, ending things on a cliffhanger.

Watch the third part of Love and Marriage: Huntsville reunion on the Oprah Winfrey Network next Saturday.

