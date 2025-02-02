Love and Marriage: Huntsville season 9 reunion part 1 recap: LaTisha calls out Martell while Maurice talks about his arrest

Love and Marriage: Huntsville's ninth season continued on OWN TV with episode 14 airing on February 2, 2025. The latest season first started airing on November 2, 2024.

Previously, the finale episode ended with Nell and Chris renewing their wedding vows. The party was, however, cut short because of a medical emergency. Sunni and Destiny got into another fight about Sunni's marriage to Destiny's ex. The last episode also showed Ken and LaTricia arguing because of LaTricia's past problems with Marques and Martell.

In part one of Love and Marriage: Huntsville reunion episode, Martell faced criticism from LaTisha and other cast members about his conflicts, including his situation with ex-wife, Melody. Maurice talked about his arrest, while Kimmi expressed frustration about speculation surrounding her husband's situation.

What happened in Love and Marriage: Huntsville season 9 reunion part 1?

In the reunion episode of Love and Marriage: Huntsville, host Carlos King asked Martell about his issues with LaTisha and Marsau Scott. When prompted, Martell said he wasn't jealous of the couple's success. LaTisha and Marsau questioned Martell's sincerity. Martell explained that he wished them well but wasn't rooting for them.

When Kimmi also questioned Martell, the latter pointed out that there's a middle ground between hating and rooting for someone, and he cited past conflicts with Marsau. LaTisha accused Martell of hypocrisy on Love and Marriage: Huntsville, saying he had tried to damage their reputation by feeding information to bloggers.

Martell denied the allegations, and LaTisha claimed Martell was scared of his ex-wife, Melody.

"You know, what’s funny, Carlos? I feel like Martell has a mirror up in front of him right now and saying everything that he's actually done to us," claimed LaTisha.

Marsau shared his thoughts on Martell's behavior, saying he initially didn't think Martell was jealous but later realized he might be. Martell and Marsau got into an argument about their past business dealings.

Martell claimed he finished all his projects, while Marsau said Martell didn't complete a job he was hired for and owed him $3,700. Martell denied the accusation, and Marsau said he had receipts to prove it.

Carlos King later brought up the topic of Marsau talking about Martell's infidelity within the show. As Martell explained his thoughts and displeasure about bringing up the topic, Marsau explained his stance and expressed that he didn't respect Martell as he shared a video of him and his ex-wife Melody in an intimate state. This further irked Martell on Love and Marriage: Huntsville reunion episode.

The host, Carlos King later confronted Martell about his past actions. Martell denied doing anything wrong. Carlos reminded him that he had sent a screenshot of a private moment with his then-wife Melody. Martell claimed he only sent the screenshot to Melody herself. Carlos questioned how Martell could think that was acceptable. Martell blamed Melody's behavior for his actions.

Carlos pressed Martell to acknowledge his mistake. Martell repeated that he had simply sent a picture of himself and Melody to her. He struggled to understand why that was a problem.

"I sent her a picture of us. What's wrong with that? It's her," expressed Martell.

Carlos questioned Kimmi about her conversation with Melody during the Love and Marriage: Huntsville reunion. Kimmi had been upset after LaTisha shared her conversation with Melody. Kimmi made an accusation, suggesting Melody wanted others to cheat because of her own experiences. Afterward, the attention switched to Kimmi's husband as the latter opened up about his DUI arrest.

He also acknowledged that a breathalyzer was administered after he ran his car onto a pole. Maurice wasn't happy with people bringing up the issue without knowing much about it, and his wife Kimmi expressed her frustration with the alleged speculations.

Catch part 2 of Love and Marriage: Huntsville reunion episode next week on Saturday on OWN TV.

