Vanderpump Villa season 2: Release date, teaser, what to expect, and more

Lisa Vanderpump returns for season 2 of Vanderpump Villa, a reality show following a group of glamorous hospitality workers at her luxurious estate.

While season 1 took place at her French castle, Chateau Rosabelle, season 2 moves to Castello Rosato—a 12th-century castle in Italy. The new season promises more drama, a fresh cast, and stunning scenery. It premieres on April 24, 2025, with ten episodes on Hulu.

Vanderpump Villa trailer shows the cast getting competitive

The trailer showcased "soaring stakes" this season for both new and returning employees, and one exceptional employee might receive a $30,000 incentive. The trailer also featured Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, and Mikayla Matthews visiting the Castello Rosato.

"The bonus helped spice things up," Vanderpump said. "They were falling in love, and there were friendships, so I don't know how strategic they were," she continued.

A $30,000 incentive thrilled them. Some of them declared, "I'm not going anywhere without it."

Lisa informs her employees that she has a special VIP guest, and the audience is teased that a remarkable appearance will take place. Soon, it is revealed that Stassi Schroeder will be joining them for the summer. Lisa informs Stassi that she knows her employees may get a little boisterous, so she wants her to watch over them.

Lisa welcomes a familiar face in Season 2

Stassi Schroeder is a former cast member of Vanderpump Rules. Since Stassi was notoriously dismissed from Vanderpump Rules in 2020, her return to reality TV is undoubtedly thrilling. She appears to have a more defined function this time around, working alongside Vanderpump rather than directly beneath her as she did during her SURver days.

In Vanderpump Villa, Lisa Vanderpump and Stassi Schroeder co-star with some other castle staff, such as:

Anthony as “Executive Chef”

Marciano as “Server”

Grace as “Housekeeper”

Hannah as “Server”

Andre as “Bartender”

Gabriella as “Events Coordinator”

Tyler as “Activities Coordinator”

Ashley as “Cook”

Hagen as “Housekeeper”

Lexee as “Bartender”

Dominic as “Cook”

Tyler as “Server”

Alyssa as “Server”

Bridget as “Sous Chef”

Aidan as “Server”

Sianna as “Events Coordinator”

Siadi as “Guest Services”

Sheribel as “Server”

Sam as "Bartender"

With Hannah seeking to make up for last season, Lisa says that she will be traveling to Italy with several new faces, as well as some returning ones. Additionally, Lisa affirms that the most outstanding worker will be given a bonus and a job opportunity.

In addition to getting to know the Vanderpump Villa characters, the women from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives take a vacation at Lisa's Italian castle. One of the cast members of Vanderpump Villa is even spotted kissing another cast member of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. But there is more drama in the castle than this.

Every week, new episodes of Vanderpump Villa will be available for streaming, so you won't want to miss anything, whether you're watching for Stassi's comeback or simply trying to understand how someone gets fired from a similar job twice.

Watch the first episode of season 2 on April 24 only on Hulu.

