"Very, very real"—Survivor 46 runner up Charlie explains why he and Maria haven't spoken since finale

Charlie Davis, the runner-up of Survivor 46 which concluded on May 22 this year, recently disclosed that he and his former ally Maria Shrime Gonzalez have not communicated since the season aired. He appeared as a guest in episode 10 of On Fire podcast, hosted by Jeff Probst. Addressing his dynamics with Maria, Charlie said during the November 21 episode:

“I don’t know what that relationship holds in the future, but I do know that what happens on Survivor is very, very real.”

The lack of contact between the two contestants seemingly took place after Maria’s decision during the final vote on the show, which ultimately determined the season's outcome.

The fallout between Charlie Davis and Maria Shrime Gonzalez after Survivor 46

Maria’s final vote and its aftermath

The final tribal council of Survivor 46 saw Maria vote for Kenzi Petty to win, a decision that played a critical role in the final outcome. Kenzi won with a 5-3-0 vote, with Maria’s vote helping her secure the title. If Maria had voted differently, it could have resulted in a 4-4 tie, with Ben Katzman, the third-place finisher, casting the tie-breaking vote.

On the show, Ben later stated that he would have voted for Charlie had the tie occurred, which suggested that Maria’s vote impacted the game’s result. Charlie’s reaction to Maria’s decision was mixed. While he shared during the On Fire podcast that he respected Maria’s choice, the fact that it cost him the million-dollar prize was a difficult reality to accept.

He said in a previous interview with Us Weekly on November 21:

“It was really brutal not getting Maria’s vote....So it was just a really, really tough pill to swallow,...I thought I did a really good job explaining my game and showing her a lot of respect and love all the way through the game, including at Final Tribal Council.”

Despite the pain caused by the vote, Charlie emphasized that Maria’s actions were part of the game, and he acknowledged the complexity of the competition's emotional dynamics.

Navigating relationships in Survivor

In the podcast, Charlie further discussed broader emotional challenges that arose from playing Survivor, mainly while handling alliances and personal relationships. He indicated that despite strategic aspects that often dominated the game, emotions were bound to tag along. He said:

"And if it means that if some castaways don’t get along or do get along, that’s just between them. It’s alright to choose your own friends and stick with your friendships on your terms."

These feelings, according to Charlie, could influence how decisions were made, even when a player tried to separate personal connections from gameplay. Charlie and Maria grew close throughout the show. Even after Charlie voted Maria out, she reassured him that he would have her vote in the end.

However, when Maria finally decided to vote for Kenzi at the final tribal council, the dynamics changed.

The fallout from their interaction during the season resulted in no communication between Charlie and Maria since the finale aired. Charlie remarked in the podcast:

“I guess it’s time to dig deep. Maria and I, we haven’t spoken since our season aired....it hasn’t been all that long, it’s only been a few months."

Despite the unresolved feelings, Charlie made it clear that there is no animosity toward Maria, nor should there be any hatred directed at her from fans. He said:

"She deserves absolutely no hate."

Charlie added:

"We’re all just trying to navigate what is a very, very difficult game."

