"Very strong women" — Rhythm + Flow: Brazil star Afrodite details her inspiration

Brazil's first musical reality show, Rhythm + Flow: Brazil, released its final two episodes on Netflix on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. In episode 5, Rap It Up!, Afrodite, RT, and OGCapitu were challenged to record music videos for the songs they wrote during the show.

Making a professional music video from scratch seemed daunting for the participants since they had never done it before. Each semi-finalist wanted to put their best foot forward and enter the finale to compete for the R$500,000 prize.

Consequently, they drew inspiration from places familiar to them, hoping that it would ease the process. Afrodite took inspiration from the women she grew up with. While explaining it to the judges, the Rhythm + Flow: Brazil participant said:

"I grew up in a house with very strong women. That was my inspiration for the video. To portray that in a simple way, in a way that's beautiful."

Afrodite wanted to honor her mother, aunt, and other women from her background through her music video. However, she was nervous about its execution since she had never created one. The different aspects of the shoot overwhelmed the Rhythm + Flow: Brazil star.

"I'm worried, crazy, and confused" — Rhythm + Flow: Brazil star Afrodite on shooting her music video

After Novak and Maria Preta's elimination in episode 5, the judges informed the remaining contestants that they had to create a music video for one of their songs. It was a big opportunity for the participants since they got to collaborate with Sabothati, Fred Ouro Preto, and Helder Fruteira — some of the most renowned directors in the music industry.

The judges advised that the contestants tap into their originality and create something that complimented their song and showcased their personality.

Afrodite was paired with Helder. She explained that she wanted the video to start with a scene so impactful that it captivated the audience immediately. With that said, the Rhythm + Flow: Brazil participant was worried about tackling the "dynamic of the set."

Creating a video with established directors was something Afrodite had never done before. She feared she could not handle everything happening together, from working with new people to delivering a commendable performance.

Afrodite was impressed with the stage setup and the appearance of the background performers. She got emotional looking at how everything was constructed. Despite that, her nerves continued to bother her.

"I'm worried, crazy, and confused because there's just so much to do in so little time," she said.

The Rhythm + Flow: Brazil star wanted to deliver "sensitivity" and "brutality" through her performance in the video. Afrodite believed the choir scene with female performers showcased what she wanted. She hoped the judges could see the strength in that scene.

On the day of the video premiere, the judges were joined by Brazilian singer-songwriter, Karol Conka. She wanted to see which of the remaining contestants was the better actor since acting was another skill crucial for a rapper.

The first contestant was Afrodite. She explained she drew inspiration from the women in her household. Although the song was hers, she wanted the video to be about all women, projecting them as leaders. Afrodite confessed that leadership was the biggest aspect of her theme.

Her music video impressed the judges. They claimed that it reflected her idea to a great extent. Afrodite revealed that her mother and aunt were also featured in one of the scenes where she was giving a speech. While explaining their appearance, she said:

"They're in my video because they've accompanied me on my journey. They stand with me. They've always supported my work. That's what my video represents."

Afrodite thanked the directors for giving her the space to express herself and represent people of her background. Ultimately, she was satisfied with the response she received from the judges.

All episodes of Rhythm + Flow: Brazil are available to stream on Netflix.

