"We were so excited" — Jill Duggar shares photos of her fourth pregnancy bump from before her miscarriage

Jill Duggar, the American author and former television personality recently looked back on her latest pregnancy by posting pictures of her baby bump, in memory of her daughter, who was stillborn at four months.

On Monday, April 29, 2024, the 32-year-old posted several old pictures of her holding her pregnancy bump with a smile on her face. The caption of the picture read:

"The baby bump photos we were so excited to share, but didn’t get to before she was gone."

The message also had many hashtags, including “#bornintoheaven” and “#lovedforever.” Jill and her husband, Derik Dillard, announced on April 13, that their late child, a baby girl named, Isla Marie Dillard, had passed away in utero.

Jill Duggar posts baby bump photos she did not get to share before her miscarriage

Jill Duggar Dillard rose to fame when she and her 18 siblings starred in TLC's popular series 19 Kids And Counting. The show covered the life of her parents, as they raised a very large family in Arkansas. Jill married Derick Michael Dillard on June 12, 2014, and the pair share three sons, Israel David, 9, Samuel Scott, 6, and Frederick Michael, 21 months.

On Monday, Jill Duggar shared a carousel of pictures of her baby bump while she was still pregnant with her daughter, Isla. The television personality was in a long skirt, cradling her bump and making a heart over her belly with her hands. The post ended with an image after their daughter passed away.

Her husband Derick was seen holding a memorial item for the baby girl and a monogrammed pink blanket with her name on it: Isla Marie Dillard. The pair posed together, gazing at the cloth.

In the weeks following the news of the miscarriage, Jill Duggar and her husband have continued to remember Isla on their social media. The couple revealed their pregnancy loss in a joint message, earlier this month, on April 13, 2024.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard. Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero. From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn’t wait to meet our baby."

They addressed their followers at the end of the announcement, saying:

"Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world. We appreciate your prayers as we continue to grieve and heal from the loss of our little Isla Marie."

The couple have since shared pictures of them holding the pink blanket and also posted pictures after holding a memorial service in the daughter's honor on April 19.

Several pictures taken during the memorial service showed the items Jill Duggar and her husband had bought for the baby and other details. The video at the end of the remembrance post in the carousel showed an open white box with a note that read, “We will hold you in our hearts until we can hold you in heaven.”

Many guests from Jill's family attended the service, including her estranged father, Jim Bob Duggar. Jill Duggar had drifted apart from her parents because of the intense filming schedule. The reality show star told People magazine at the time that her father demanded she and Derick adhere to the timings after they were married.

She was the first Duggar child to publicly step away from her famous family. However, she remains close to her 18 siblings.