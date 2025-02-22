"We don't give you a chance to talk"—When Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec chimed in on investors talking during a pitch

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec once talked about how his fellow longtime investors as well as guest investors aren’t given enough designated time to speak. Instead, they must jump in whenever they have something to say.

Ad

At a 92nd Street Y event on May 17, 2016, Robert was joined by his fellow Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran. The two sat down to discuss Robert's book You Don't Have to Be a Shark: Creating Your Own Success.

During the interview, Robert Herjavec reflected on the first time he was filming for Shark Tank US and shared that his fellow contestants weren't able to keep up and speak their thoughts during initial pitches. He noted that the investors aren't given a "chance to speak" and instead have to learn to jump in.

Ad

Trending

"That's really hard. What people don't realize is... people always think that we get a chance to speak. That's what the guest sharks always say to me 'It's so hard. When it's my turn to talk?' Because we don't give you a chance to talk, you got to learn [how to jump in]," he said.

Ad

Shark Tank investors Robert Herjaveca and Barbara Corcoran reflect on their early days of filming

Ad

In the 92nd Street Y event interview, Barbara Corcoran steered her conversation with Robert Herjavec to Shark Tank and jokingly asked him when he realized that she was his "favorite shark."

Before Robert could answer, Barbara admitted that she knew that she wasn't his favorite and that it was Lori Greiner. She noted that she could see a "magic" between her fellow Shark Tank investors and it made her "upset."

Robert said he didn’t believe that was true since he and Barbara had been on Shark Tank together since day one. However, Barbara quickly chimed in, teasing that Robert never flirted with her the way he did with Lori.

Ad

The Herjavec Group founder pointed out that he never had the chance to sit next to Barbara because she always chose to sit next to Mark Cuban, joking it was because Mark had more money than him. Barbara agreed, adding with a grin that Mark was also "smarter."

"I never got to sit next to you. You wanted to change seats and sit next to Mark Cuban because he has more money," he said.

Ad

Robert then reminisced about his first day filming Shark Tank in the U.S., recalling that the panel included himself, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John, and Kevin Harrington.

Ad

He noted that, at the time, he and Kevin O’Leary were coming in with seven years of experience with the show format. So when the first few pitchers came in he and Kevin instantly jumped asking several questions. Meanwhile, the rest of the panel sat back, overwhelmed by the fast-paced nature of the show.

"And so we're all sitting there, five of us, and Kevin and I did the show for seven years. So they say go. First pitcher comes out and Kevin and I are like, like... 'No problem' and everybody else is ready. The first guy comes out of Kevin's like blah blah blah... I'm like blah blah blah and the other three are like 'Ohhhh,'" he said.

Ad

Barbara chimed in that she didn't know that he and Kevin were "experienced sharks" at the time. Instead, she just believed that they were very good at that.

Ad

The Corcoran Group founder then recalled an initial conversation she had with Daymond John in which she had expressed her nervousness noting that they might get fired since they weren't good at working with the show format.

"Do you know what happened at lunchtime? I said to Damon, 'Hey, Damon, I don't know about you, I just know we're going to get fired. We are terrible at this. No, it was sincere and Damon said 'Nah, you're the token woman, I'm the token black. Our job is safe," she recalled.

Ad

Robert added that the viewers don't realize that the investors aren't given the specified opportunity to speak and they have to learn to jump in wherever they have something to say.

Shark Tank season 16 episodes air every Friday on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback