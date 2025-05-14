"We have nothing like it here"— Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary praises AI innovation in UAE

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary uploaded a video on Instagram on May 13, 2025, where he shared his opinions on US President Donald Trump taking a trip to the UAE to speak at the Saudi investment forum. The clip was taken from his recent TV interview with Fox Business, where Kevin claimed that Trump's plan forward was to partner up with the UAE and their AI advancements.

The Shark Tank star described the Middle East as the new ground zero for AI innovation, noting that the UAE currently ranks third globally. In the post’s caption, he revealed that he had recently visited Abu Dhabi, where he witnessed a fully AI-powered real estate project— a level of advancement he said does not yet exist in the United States.

"Everyone’s talking politics, but here’s what really matters: the Middle East is now ground zero for AI innovation. The UAE is already #3 globally. I just got back from Abu Dhabi and saw a fully AI-powered real estate project — we have nothing like it here," he wrote in the caption.

In addition to praising the UAE’s AI-driven real estate development, O’Leary highlighted the country's cutting-edge regenerative therapies, including a procedure involving exosomes. He noted that while such treatments are not yet approved by the US FDA, he was able to undergo the procedure during his visit to the region.

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary speculates on Trump's plan and highlights the UAE's AI advancements

In the interview clip uploaded by Kevin O’Leary, the interviewer discussed the goal and intention of US President Donald Trump's trip to the UAE. He pointed out how Trump wanted to round it up to a trillion dollars worth of deals and investments in the United States. Considering that he asked Kevin where he thought the money was going.

In response, the Shark Tank star speculated that a significant portion of it would likely be invested in advancing AI technology. He believes that Trump's trip to the UAE was about two things: China and AI.

Kevin pointed out that the UAE was the third leading country in the field of AI advancements and innovation, and he thinks that countries having a friendship with such Middle Eastern countries could benefit from such innovations.

"Mostly to AI. This trip is about two things: China and AI. What people don't realize, that the region's one of the fastest-growing on Earth. I'm talking about the circle of friendship with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates," he said.

The Shark Tank star continued:

"Who's number three in AI development right now? The USsis number one, China is number two. Number three? UAE. So, that's why all those AI guys are there. They are so advanced."

Further in the interview, Kevin talked about his recent trip to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and how he got to experience its futuristic innovations, which he noted weren't offered in America.

The Shark Tank star highlighted a fully AI-driven real estate development, calling it the first of its kind he had ever seen. He emphasized that this technology goes far beyond traditional smart homes.

Additionally, Kevin praised the UAE's medical AI technology, sharing how he got exosome therapy done in the country, a procedure that wasn't allowed by the FDA in America.

"By getting this whole thing worked out with these countries, we need to align with them because they want to be in the circle of friendship on all of these metrics: Whether it's going to be AI, whether it's going to be real estate, whether it's going to be development. And we don't want China doing that. We want the US forming that relationship," he concluded.

Shark Tank season 16 episodes air every Friday on ABC.

