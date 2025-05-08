“We were okay with being in the middle”— The Amazing Race’s Jeff opens up about his team’s exit and challenges along the way

In episode 6 of The Amazing Race season 37, which aired on April 9, the father-son duo Pops and Jeff faced elimination during the Dubai leg, after a series of bad luck caught up to them. In an interview with Collider, published on May 6, Jeff, accompanied by his father, reflected on their elimination and how they remained stuck in the middle of the rankings throughout the show.

Jeff said that they came into the show with the attitude of winning every single leg in the competition. However, as they progressed in the show, they faced a lot of hurdles that slowed them down, including their father's bad ankle.

Regardless, he noted that they were okay being in the middle of the rankings, because they knew they were putting in all of their efforts into it.

"We were okay with being in the middle, because we knew every leg that we were giving it everything, and we were excited about the fact that each challenge was something so different, and we were looking forward to these twists that have been talked about," he said.

The Amazing Race star Jeff holds his and his father's bad luck responsible for their average performance

The Amazing Race season 37 duo, Pops and Jeff, didn't enter the show to stay in the middle of the ranking. In their interview with Collider, Jeff said that he and his dad are "competitive" individuals, and they intended to win every leg.

Jeff shared that they never said that they would participate in the show and play it "low key," staying in the middle of the pack and out of other teams' target radar. They wanted to be the team that comes first in every challenge. However, he noted that the luck wasn't on their side, and they had certain things that slowed them down along the way.

"We had certain things slowing us down. Pops' ankle was in really bad shape for the entire race. That was one thing. And then we never really got lucky in any situation. Luck is a factor in every leg. At some point of the leg. We never found that luck, but we were proud of the fact that we were staying in the race," he explained.

The Amazing Race season 37 contestant added that, regardless, they were "okay" being in the middle because they knew that they were giving everything they had in all of the legs they participated in.

Additionally, Jeff shared that they were excited about the fact that each challenge was something different, and they were looking forward to the unique twists that were thrown at the contestants at any point of the competition.

"Every time Phil [Keoghan] said there's a new twist, we got to the pit stop, and he said something about the Driver's Seat, that's all we could talk about because we knew that this driver's seat was going to be an opportunity for these teams that are consistently in the front to make each other mad," he said.

The Amazing Race star added:

"So it couldn't have played out any better the next day when Jonathan and Ana [Towns] ended up making enemies out of other teams in the front. Friendly game enemies."

Jeff shared that the Driver's Seat twist that was introduced at the end of leg four filled them with excitement. He explained that it allowed them to stir some things between the top-ranking teams so that they could keep them away from teaming up and taking on the teams that were a threat to them

The Amazing Race season 37 episodes premiered every Wednesday on CBS.

