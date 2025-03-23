“We’re building a thrill factory” — When Shark Tank entrepreneur Guy Kitchell announced a major move for Thrill Builders

Guy Kitchell, CEO of Thrill Builders, made a pitch on Shark Tank season 15 episode 5, which aired on October 27, 2023. Seeking $250,000 for a 20% stake, Kitchell introduced Thrill Factory, a 50,000-square-foot entertainment center designed to offer immersive attractions.

Kitchell said:

"We're building Thrill Factory, a 50,000 square foot indoor entertainment center for adults and kids that actually rocks. Thrill Factory will have 12 amazing activities, like Wizard's Adventure, where kids will use real magic wands to solve puzzles and explore the enchanted forest.Or Hyper Bowling, where interactive bumpers allow you to score points by hitting the moving targets"

With experience in themed entertainment, Kitchell explained his shift from haunted houses to family entertainment centers, citing stronger profitability. He also shared financial details, including revenue from his past haunted house business and Thrill Builders’ growth.

The discussion on Shark Tank led to an investment offer from Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and Jason Blum, who agreed to invest $300,000 for 30% equity.

As of March 2025, Thrill Builders' official website is still active.

Thrill Builders pitch on Shark Tank

During his Shark Tank appearance, Kitchell highlighted his company’s experience in creating themed attractions for industry giants. He explained that Thrill Factory would feature 12 activities, including haunted houses with animatronic monsters.

"Thrill Factory will be fully immersive with attention to detail and incredible theming like only Thrill Builders can do," he said.

Jason Blum, known for his horror productions, acknowledged the challenge of making haunted attractions profitable. He inquired about Kitchell’s past experiences, leading Kitchell to discuss Wisconsin’s Scary Land, a haunted house he previously operated.

“Haunted houses don’t make a lot of money,” Kitchell said. "we probably grossed about $450 and netted under $200.”

Escape rooms from The Thrill Builders (Image via thrillbuilders.com)

To overcome these financial limitations, Kitchell emphasized the profitability of family entertainment centers. He shared that Thrill Factory was under construction in a mall, with a projected cost of $7.2 million.

He had already secured $1.7 million in funding and a $5 million SBA-backed loan. Kitchell estimated a first-year gross revenue of $5.5 million, with plans to scale up to $10 million. Barbara Corcoran commented:

“You are a very brave man. Or you're nuts, one or the other."

Kevin O’Leary asked whether the offered investment included a stake in Thrill Builders’ entire business or just Thrill Factory. Kitchell responded:

“I'm open to either. So our existing business, Thrill Builders, will do $4.2 million this year in sales. We did $3.2 last year. And we've done, in the last six years, $12.2 million. And it's profitable, too.”

The company had been profitable, netting $975,000 in the previous year. However, Barbara opted out, saying she would be scared of the project herself, "I don't know a thing about it."

Lori Greiner, Jason Blum, and Kevin O’Leary joined forces, ultimately agreeing to invest $300,000 for a 30% stake, with each taking 10%.

O’Leary expressed confidence in scaling the business internationally, stating:

“If the numbers are real, I’m taking Guy to foreign countries.”

Mark Cuban questioned Kitchell’s decision to give up 30% equity for $250,000 when Thrill Builders had strong financials. Kitchell responded that securing strategic partners in Shark Tank was his priority, as he aimed to build nine family entertainment centers within five years.

