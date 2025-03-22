Shark Tank guest shark Jamie Kern Lima talks about moving away from dreams

Shark Tank guest investor Jamie Kern Lima discussed stepping away from dreams through an Instagram video on March 17, 2025. The entrepreneur stated that moving away from certain goals is tougher than chasing them. Her exact statement read:

“Sometimes the hardest decision isn’t CHASING a dream... it’s knowing when to let go. It’s taken me YEARS to learn this... but it’s one of the most important lessons of my life. In a world that glorifies hustle and 'never giving up,' we rarely talk about the courage it takes to release a dream that no longer serves us.”

The Shark Tank guest investor continued:

“Letting go doesn’t mean you’re giving up—it means you’re making space. Space for new dreams, new opportunities, and a future that’s better aligned with the person you’re becoming.”

In the video, the former Big Brother USA contestant turned business mogul provided meditation techniques and reflection practices for finding clarity. She shared this wisdom with her 587,000+ Instagram followers. As of writing this, the reel was viewed by over 7K people.

Shark Tank mentor Jamie Kern Lima releases video message about changing direction in life

Shark Tank season 16 guest investor Jamie Kern Lima pointed out that it took her a considerable amount of time to fully develop this understanding. Her message centered on creating opportunities through mindful choices.

She mentioned getting "really still" as an essential practice for gaining clarity. The business leader explained that internal wisdom surfaces gradually, describing it as either subtle guidance or clear direction.

She described meditation as a tool for accessing inner guidance during major business decisions. The entrepreneur emphasized waiting patiently for clear internal signals before making significant changes.

The video elaborated on recognizing when certain pursuits have served their purpose. She spoke about goals sometimes functioning as stepping stones, building necessary skills and experiences for future opportunities. Lima's career has undergone multiple transitions, from news anchor to beauty company founder, and finally to investor.

Jamie Kern Lima's Shark Tank journey

The beauty industry mogul served as a guest shark on season 16 of Shark Tank USA, making strategic investments in several ventures. In episode 9, she partnered with Barbara Corcoran in ONEWITH, investing $200,000 for 20% equity in the innovative swimwear brand. The company attracted attention with its patent-pending design, featuring edgeless, elastic-free swimsuits that fit like underwear.

Lima also joined forces with Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran in the same episode to invest in Petite Keep, a business creating custom keepsake trunks. The three sharks collectively offered $400,000 for 15% equity, modifying the original ask of $400,000 for 5%. The company specializes in preserving family memories through high-quality display products for newborns.

Entrepreneur background

Jamie Kern Lima stands as one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the beauty industry. Born on July 16, 1977, in San Rafael, California, she began her career as a television news anchor after graduating as valedictorian from Washington State University.

Lima later earned her MBA from Columbia Business School in 2004. Her professional path changed direction when she started IT Cosmetics in 2008, operating from her living room.

The company grew substantially after Lima's QVC appearance where she demonstrated her products live on television. This led to a significant business milestone in 2016 when L'Oréal acquired IT Cosmetics for $1.2 billion. Lima made history as L'Oréal's first female CEO, a position she held until 2019.

Today, Lima maintains an active presence in business through multiple channels. She serves as a guest investor on Shark Tank, holds investments in over 15 companies, and focuses particularly on supporting women-led businesses.

Her book Believe IT reached bestseller status, adding to her achievements. Lima resides in Los Angeles with her husband Paulo Lima, whom she married in 2007. The couple manages their business ventures together while raising their two children.

Shark Tank season 16 is airing on ABC network.

