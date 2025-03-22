Shark Tank season 16 episode 14 recap: Duzter seals a $200,000 deal with Mark Cuban while RaShaun Williams joins as a guest investor

Shark Tank's 16th season released its 14th episode on March 22, 2024, on ABC. The reality show featured investors, known as sharks, who provided funding to entrepreneurs. The entrepreneurs used this funding to advance their businesses. Shark Tank premiered in the United States on August 9, 2009. It was based on a British show called Dragon's Den.

The sharks in this season included Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, and Daymond John. Rashaun Williams, the Founder and Chairman of VIG, also appeared as a guest shark in a recent episode.

In episode 14, four companies presented their pitches to the sharks: Firefly Recovery, Blackdot, BAM, and Duzter Hockey.

What happened in Shark Tank season 16 episode 14?

Firefly Recovery founders Anthony Kjenstad and Lauren Campbell came in Shark Tank seeking $500,000 for 2.5% equity. They even brought in five-time Olympian Kerri Walsh Jennings to help showcase the product. The product they present is a portable recovery device designed to accelerate athletic recovery, improve circulation, and combat travel fatigue.

They even disclosed that they had a patent for the product which satisfied the investors. Kevin O'Leary expressed that he liked the product but didn't agree with the $20 million evaluation done by the founders.

"Why in the world do you think you are worth $20 million? Because you know I love to shred around valuation and I'm getting the weasel out in me," said Kevin O'Leary.

Lauren revealed to sharks that alone they made $4 million last year and were on track for $5.5 million this year. While they didn't manage to convince Kevin, Lori, and RaShaun showed interest in making a deal. After much deliberating and negotiations, Lori and RaShaun joined hands to offer $500,000 for 5% equity which the founders agreed upon.

The next segment was a Shark Tank update where Flexscreen founder Joe Altieri revealed that since making a deal with Lori, they have been making $600,000 in weekly sales. Joe made a deal with Lori in season 11 for $400,000 in cash and as a $400,000 line of credit and 50% equity. Lori chimed in and wished to dominate the screen in homes and the marketplace.

Next to pitch was Joel Pennington who presented Blackdot, a company that has developed an automated tattooing device. He expressed in front of Sharks that many people are confused about getting tattoos because they don't get their desired artist to work with.

"Licensed designs are uploaded into our platform and the Blackdot device tattoos at a level of precision that hasn't existed until now," stated Joel on Shark Tank.

Joel also revealed that the licensed art would be made by an actual tattoo artist and any time a customer decides to use their art, the artist will get paid. While Joel initially wanted $1.5 million for 5% equity, he went back without a deal. Kevin O'Leary specifically pointed out that the idea was good but Joel lacked the presentation skills.

Paige Hansen came to Shark Tank looking to present her buckwheat-centric beverage product BAM. She expressed her desire to walk away with $250,000 in exchange for 10% of her company. While the company had various milk, coffee, and smoothie products, the sharks were not pleased with the taste. RaShaun believed the company was still in its early stages and Paige walked out without a deal.

The final company to walk in was Duzter whose CEO was Martin E, a 14U hockey player from Annapolis. Duzter provided compression base layer shirts with cut-resistant fabric for young hockey players. He was accompanied by his father Martin D. and they sought $200,000 in exchange for 10% of their company. Impressed by the product, Mark Cuban agreed to the deal of $200,000 for 20%.

Watch new episodes of Shark Tank on Fridays at 8 PM ET on ABC.

