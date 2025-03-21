"Start small" — Shark Tank mentor Lori Greiner shares a message about not waiting for the perfect time

Shark Tank mentor Lori Greiner shared a message on Instagram on March 20, 2025, about taking the first step without waiting for the perfect time. In her post, she included several statements for people who want to begin something but keep delaying.

Ad

"No step is too small when you’re heading in the right direction," the caption read.

One of the slides featured the words “Start small,” encouraging people to take action. Lori pointed out that many people stay stuck in planning because they are waiting for the right moment. She reminded her followers that progress begins when they choose to act, even if things are not perfect.

Ad

Trending

"Instead of waiting, start small. Research your idea, talk to real people, test things out," she wrote.

It was referencing anyone thinking about starting a business, learning something new, or making a change.

Shark Tank mentor Lori Greiner breaks down the mindset behind delay

Ad

In the same Instagram post, Shark Tank mentor Lori Greiner expanded on the idea of hesitation and the internal dialogue that holds many people back from starting something new.

"It's a fine line, but if you don't jump out to do something, you'll never get there. Are you caught up in the waiting trap? I'll launch when everything is perfect, I'll apply once I feel completely ready, I'll start after I finish one more course," she shared.

Ad

Through this, she pointed out how easily people delay progress while convincing themselves they are preparing. She then highlighted a shift in mindset can help,

"Here's the plot twist. There's no perfect moment to begin and waiting for the perfect time means you might never begin," she explained.

Lori’s post continued with an emphasis on learning through experience rather than excessive planning. She encouraged followers to stop overthinking and start with what they have. Her words aimed to remove the pressure of having everything figured out and instead promote practical, early action.

Ad

"You learn by doing, not by thinking about doing," she wrote.

Lori Greiner’s approach to identifying valuable business ideas

Ad

Shark Tank star Lori Greiner has often given advice to help people decide if their idea is worth pursuing. In a June 2016 interview with Entrepreneur, she shared four questions that help someone figure out if their idea has value. These were:

What is my product? Will people like it? Does it solve a problem? Is it something people need and want?

She explained the first step clearly,

"This sounds easy, but you'd be surprised at how many people have a hard time articulating their idea," she said.

Ad

She said many people on Shark Tank think their idea is great, but often, no one else wants it, it’s just them who think it’s “fantastic.”

Lori encouraged people to ask others for feedback, not just friends or family. She suggested going out, doing focus groups, and if needed, pretending to be part of a research company to get honest opinions.

She also said to think about problems people face and ask yourself if the product really helps. Finally, she noted that a good product becomes something people “can’t live without” once they start using it.

Ad

"You want your product to be seen as a must-have necessity, something that makes people feel good and that they'll still want to buy, even in hard times," she added.

Watch Lori Greiner in the latest episodes of Shark Tank which are available to stream on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback