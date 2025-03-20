"Stop stalling!" — Shark Tank mentor Barbara Corcoran advises buying a house if you can afford a down payment

Shark Tank mentor Barbara Corcoran recently shared her thoughts on homeownership in an Instagram reel posted on March 19, 2025. In the video, Corcoran spoke about why buying a home is a smart financial move.

She explained that home prices are rising, and mortgage rates remain high, making it harder for people to afford a home if they wait too long. She urged potential buyers to take action instead of delaying their decision.

"Stop stalling! If you can afford the down payment, it’s time to buy the house," the caption of the post read.

Shark Tank star Barbara also pointed out that many homeowners are holding onto low-interest rates from past years, which means fewer homes are available for sale. This limited inventory is driving up home prices even more. She advised that if someone can afford the down payment, they should buy now rather than wait for the market to change.

Shark Tank mentor Barbara Corcoran’s advice on buying a home

In the reel, Shark Tank mentor Barbara Corcoran explained why waiting to buy a home might not be the best decision.

"You already know that the mortgage rates are still high and house prices are going up still by 3 or 4% a year. You shouldn't waste any time in stall buying your house and let me tell you why," she shared.

Barbara further added,

"The real problem in marketplace is that two-thirds of homeowners are sitting on interest rates under 4%, and they're not going to move. Don't stall, get out there and buy a house."

She shared that the market remains tight due to homeowners holding onto their low-interest mortgages, making it harder for new buyers to find homes. Corcoran advised that waiting for market conditions to change might not be ideal, as home values continue to rise each year.

Barbara's view on renting vs owning debate

Corcoran spoke with The Street on March 19, 2025, reinforcing her belief in homeownership as a long-term financial strategy. The decision between renting and buying remains a major topic in personal finance. While some experts advocate renting for financial flexibility, Corcoran firmly believes in homeownership as a means of building long-term wealth.

"Why do you want to pay somebody else for where you live? And you have to live somewhere. You might as well pay for it and own it yourself," she said.

Shark Tark mentor Barbara Corcoran shared her experience, explaining how her first home purchase allowed her to eventually afford her current residence.

"The best investment [I ever made] was my first studio apartment. I could barely afford it. I could barely scrape the money together. But if I hadn’t bought that studio apartment, I would have never gotten in the market," she shared.

Shark Tank's mentor further talked about how owning a home can help you be financially secure in retirement and how many Americans depend on equity in their homes as a key asset. She said owning a home is important for long-term security because it gives you stability.

Though there are different opinions, some financial experts say that renting may be a better choice, especially where home values don't go up much. The financial benefits of homeownership can be lessened by the costs of property taxes, insurance, and repairs.

The National Association of Realtors says the average down payment on a home in January 2025 was $71,442. This amount could potentially yield higher returns if invested elsewhere.

Watch Shark Tank episodes currently streaming on ABC.

