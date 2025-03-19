"I've been begging to get it out of you" — When Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban rejected Baobab over unanswered marketing questions

In Shark Tank season 11, episode 4, which aired on October 20, 2019, entrepreneurs Brandon Davenport and Marcellus Alexander III pitched their business, Baobab, seeking $150,000 for 10% equity. Baobab, a clothing brand that makes high-quality, stain-resistant polo shirts, aimed to redefine everyday menswear.

Ad

They showcased their proprietary BaoTech fabrication process, which made their polos fade-proof and resistant to stains like coffee and ketchup. Despite an engaging pitch, however, they were unable to convince the Sharks of their business valuation and digital marketing strategy.

Mark Cuban, in particular, showed interest in their marketing expertise but ultimately rejected investing in the company. When the entrepreneurs failed to provide detailed insights into their customer acquisition strategies, Cuban expressed his frustration, saying:

Ad

Trending

"I've been begging to get it out of you and I just haven't been able to, and I was looking for it. I was right there, closable, and you didn't come at me and close me. So for those reasons, I'm out."

The pitch ended without a deal, but Baobab continued to grow beyond the show.

Baobab's pitch in Shark Tank season 11

Ad

Brandon and Marcellus introduced Baobab to address common polo shirt issues, such as shrinking, fading, and curled collars. They used Peruvian Pima cotton and a special BaoTech treatment to make their shirts stain-resistant and long-lasting. They poured wine and ketchup on a white Baobab shirt to prove their point, and the liquid rolled off without leaving a stain.

Shark Tank mentors liked the product but were skeptical about the numbers. The entrepreneurs revealed they had made only $85,000 in sales, significantly lower than the $800,000 the Sharks had expected for their $1.5 million valuation. Daymond John pointed this out, saying:

Ad

"You're not worth a million and a half."

The entrepreneurs argued they would reach $400,000 in sales by the end of the year, but Kevin O'Leary wasn't convinced.

"There's just too much competition," he said.

The discussion then shifted to their marketing strategy. The founders stated that they relied on Facebook ads and customer engagement, but struggled to explain what made their approach unique. Mark Cuban wanted more details, but their answers remained vague. He wanted to see a clear advantage in their digital marketing expertise, but it didn't come through.

Ad

Brendon, one of the founders, reflected on the rejection, and shared:

"I thought we did the perfect pitch. I'm still trying to process how we didn't get a deal."

What happened to Baobab after Shark Tank?

Ad

Although Baobab didn't secure a deal on Shark Tank, the business continued to grow. By 2021, it had raised over $100,000 in new funding and generated approximately $1 million in annual sales. In response to customer demand, the brand added long-sleeved polos and t-shirts to its collection.

In 2020, Baobab developed face masks in response to market changes. These masks helped boost sales during the pandemic. Their efforts were recognized, and Forbes named co-founder Marcellus Alexander III on its "Next 1,000" list, bringing more attention to the brand.

Ad

Although the Sharks were concerned about competition and valuation, Baobab received more attention after appearing on Shark Tank. The business used digital marketing to attract more customers and improve its reach.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Shark Tank currently streaming on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback