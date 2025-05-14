“We’re having a real hard time”- Gold Rush: White Water star Dustin shares his experience of dredging for the precious metal

Episode 3 of Gold Rush: White Water season 9 was released on May 9. In a clip from the season released on Discovery's official YouTube channel on May 10, the crew of the season was seen using a special skyline mechanism to dredge gold out of the flowing white water.

While going through the trial and error of lowering a sledge into the freezing waters of Alaska, to dig out gold-filled rocks and boulders, Dustin said,

"We're having a real hard time getting started here. It's taking forever, and I needed to just work.

Dustin shared that they were supposed to start the process of dredging last week, but now that they had started it, they were struggling to make the mechanism work.

Dustin and the team dredge the Alaskan waters for gold in Gold Rush: White Water season 3

The Gold Rush: White Water team set up a skyline on a fast-flowing stream of white water. The line had a pulley, from which they suspended a sledge to lower into the water below. They were going to use the sledge to fetch rocks from the seabed.

As a precaution, Dustin made sure he didn't fill the sledge all the way, just to see if the mechanism worked. The sledge was suspended 400 feet high from the dive site below, and also had to pass through a tunnel. Dustin found himself unable to move the sledge mechanism stably, so he summoned Wes to do it.

They then used the pulley to lower the sledge into the water. A diver also plunged into the water to fill the sledge up with the rocks they needed. But while pulling out the basket full of rocks, the strong current of the river toppled it, making the rocks fall out. Huge boulders also came in the way of divers trying to collect gold rocks.

The Gold Rush: White Water team lowered a dragoid into the white water stream this time, whose work was the clear up big boulders to reveal the gold rocks beneath. After encountering a lot of problems with making the dragoid work, the team was finally able to pull down some boulders, clearing up the stream for better dives.

The team then had to make another skyline to haul these boulders, for which they needed someone to wait under the waterfall to connect a line. Carlos volunteered and jumped into the water, and made it work.

"Come work in Alaska. Do fun things, like get killed in Alaska," he joked.

Dustin believed their new setup would work and finally let them haul gold rocks from the riverbed. After safely connecting the lines, Carlos dove in and loaded the sledge with rocks — and it worked.

At another Gold Rush: White Water site, Dustin used a similar method to move boulders. They tied heavy rocks with strong cables and used a motor to pull them, clearing the stream for diving.

After encountering issues with the mechanism, Dustin and the team were finally able to get the mechanism to work as they successfully pulled the boulder they were trying to get out of the way.

"Finally getting the winches to work. Please stay working, please stay working," said Dustin.

For more updates on Gold Rush: White Water season 3, fans can follow its official Instagram page, @goldrushtv.

