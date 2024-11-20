What happened between Maria Emilia and Mauricio in Love is Blind: Argentina finale? Details explored

Love is Blind: Argentina aired its season finale this week on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. The segment saw the couples reveal their final decisions and embark on their happily ever-afters.

While most couples who made it to the altar walked away hand in hand as spouses, one couple ended things. At the altar, the couple read letters to one another while expressing their love. However, by the end of the female cast member's letter, she revealed her decision not to marry the male participant.

"No, I don't want to. I can't accept you as my husband," she said.

The two hugged goodbye as Mauricio left the altar single and unmarried. Maria Emilia apologized to her guests and thanked them for attending the event.

"This is painful for both of us" — Maria Emilia reflects upon saying no at the altar in Love is Blind: Argentina finale

In the season finale of Love is Blind: Argentina season 1, Maria Emilia decides not to marry Mauricio. In a letter she read at the altar, she said she committed to being on the social experiment with "a heart full of joy and faith." She said she had decided to be "brave and open" with her heart to find the "love" of her life.

Maria called Mauricio her friend and "companion." She told him she loved him and that she fell in love with him and proposed to him because she was certain he was choosing her. The Love is Blind: Argentina star added that the couple was facing "an extremely important life decision" and said she felt stuck about formalizing their union.

"Feeling a bit overwhelmed, confused, sad, and slightly frustrated," she said.

The Netflix reality personality said there was a "lack of ownership" and "recurring" behaviors that were painful to experience. She added that she believed everyone deserved peace and love in their lives. She explained that she trusted in the will of God and thanked Mauricio for being on the show with her.

Maria Emilia then apologized as she told him she had "no other answer," even though she wished things were different. The two ended their relationship and went back to their rooms.

Chiming in on her decision to say no at the altar, Maria Emilia declared:

"This is painful for both of us in different ways. But I think we both know deep down this is for the best."

The Love is Blind: Argentina cast member added that she wished their relationship could work out. Maria Emilia said there was a quality she knew she needed in a partner that was missing from her relationship with Mauricio.

She added that she needed someone who would listen to and value her. Maria Emilia said she needed someone to accept her for who she was, "both inside and out."

She said she didn't believe their relationship would have been healthy and believed not getting married was the best for both of them. Mauricio also commented on Maria Emilia saying no at the altar, saying he would have liked to try. However, he wanted to focus on accepting that Maria Emilia was not the one for him.

He added that he gave it his all from "the bottom" of his heart, and the Love is Blind: Argentina star was the only one who could "truly" understand why she said no.

"She'll have to live with that choice for better or worse," he added.

Maria Emilia told the cameras it was difficult for her to say no but thought she made the right decision. She recalled their journey and said there were "signs" she might have missed because she was excited. She added that she later felt lost, and when she took a step back, she found herself.

Fans can watch how Mauricio and Maria Emilia's journey unfolded on Love is Blind: Argentina. The full episodes are available to stream on Netflix.

