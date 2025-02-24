Kenae Dolphus appeared on season 9 of My 600-Lb Life in February 2021, weighing 614 pounds at age 41. After the show, Kenae continued to remain active on social media, posting about continued exercise efforts and family activities. While maintaining privacy about exact weight figures since 2021, photos suggest further improvements in her mobility and health, though confirmation of eventual surgery qualification remains absent from public updates.

Kanar's food addiction stemmed from unresolved grief over her mother's death and struggles with infertility, requiring therapy alongside Dr. Nowzaradan's program. However, heart complications prevented the Texas resident from qualifying for weight loss surgery despite this progress.

Kenae from My 600-Lb Life maintains weight loss progress without surgery

Following her My 600-Lb Life season 9 appearance, Kenae continued to share her fitness progress on Facebook. Shortly after her episode aired on February 11, 2021, she posted an emotional update on the social media platform about her continued weight loss. In the caption, she described noticing significant changes in how her workout clothes fit, with boxers that normally stopped at the top of her back now pulling completely over her belly and backside.

Kenae mentioned this change happened in just one week's difference. She thanked viewers for keeping her accountable, noted her next weigh-in was scheduled for March 2, and expressed feeling proud of herself for the first time since the show aired.

In subsequent months, Kenae posted photos showing her continued commitment to health improvement. Images revealed her wearing more fitted clothing, suggesting additional weight loss beyond what was documented on the show. Her social media activity included posts about exercise routines and physical activities, indicating an ongoing dedication to fitness.

As of February 2025, four years after her television appearance, specific details about Kenae's current weight remain private. She has not publicly shared exact numbers regarding additional weight loss since the show concluded.

My 600-Lb Life journey

As per Reality Blurb, Kenae's My 600-Lb Life journey began with her traveling over two hours to Houston to meet Dr. Now. Her initial weight of 614 pounds severely limited her mobility, requiring assistance from her nieces and nephews for basic tasks.

"I constantly have a craving. This drive in me that I can't control has taken over my life to the point where I can barely get around," Kenae explained during her episode.

The death of her mother, which she hadn't properly grieved, created a turning point in her relationship with food. Her struggles with infertility later in life compounded her emotional pain. These factors established a pattern where food became her primary source of comfort.

After their initial consultation, Kenae struggled with the strict dietary guidelines. Dr. Now called her out for insufficient progress during follow-up appointments. The confrontation prompted Kenae to seek therapy, which helped her address underlying emotional issues and recommit to her weight loss goals.

By month seven of her journey, Kenae had lost 98 pounds, bringing her weight to 517 pounds, per Reality Blurb. Despite this substantial progress, her heart remained too weak for surgical intervention. This medical complication did not deter her motivation. She continued following Dr. Now's program, resulting in her total 133-pound weight loss by the end of filming.

Kenae's support network played an important role in her weight loss journey both during and after the show. Her husband Rodney Dolphus stood by her side throughout the process. During her My 600-Lb Life season 9 episode, Kenae expressed guilt over "bringing shame" to her family and husband due to her condition.

Before beginning her weight loss program, Kenae relied heavily on her nieces and nephews for daily assistance. They helped with basic tasks like mobility, personal care, and household chores.

My 600-lb Life season 13 aired on January 1, 2025, on TLC network.

