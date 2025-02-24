"I was shocked"— My 600-Lb Life's Dr. Now expresses concern over Carlton and Shantel's post-surgery weight gain

Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, known as Dr. Now from My 600-Lb Life, recently expressed concerns about Carlton and Shantel Oglesby’s weight gain after their initial weight-loss surgeries. The siblings, who were first featured in season 8, episode 8 of the TLC series, had collectively lost over 200 pounds.

However, during a follow-up on My 600-Lb Life: Where Are They Now, Dr. Now observed a significant setback in their progress.

"Shantel told me they both gained weight. But I was shocked to see how much."

Their weight regain raised concerns about potential setbacks, including the risk of reversing their surgical weight-loss progress.

Carlton and Shantel’s initial weight loss journey on My 600-Lb Life

Carlton and Shantel Oglesby from Columbus, Ohio, appeared on My 600-Lb Life in 2020. At that time, both struggled with mobility, unable to climb stairs in their homes. They experienced initial weight loss through a strict regimen under Dr. Now's care, following a disciplined diet and exercise program before undergoing bariatric surgery.

The two siblings witnessed progress in their overall physical and mental health. On their first check-in, Dr. Now noted that they had adhered to the program and had progressed sufficiently to qualify for surgery. The surgery and lifestyle changes resulted in a total weight loss of over 200 pounds between them.

Post-surgery weight regain and concerns

In their return episode, Dr. Now found that Carlton and Shantel had gained significant weight. Carlton put on 184 pounds over the last year and a half, increasing his weight to 661.8 pounds, while Shantel added 135 pounds, bringing her weight to 506.8 pounds. Dr. Now expressed his worry and said,

"They’re both still down more than 100 pounds from their starting weight, but they have still gained a lot."

The episode showed that the weight gain came after a time of personal struggles, including a rift between the siblings and significant life changes. Dr. Now explained,

"It looked like she got pregnant and had another baby who is around a year old now. And during that time, she and Carlton had a bit of a falling out. It sounds like they both eventually went back to some old habits."

The next steps for Carlton and Shantel

Given the extent of their weight regain, Dr. Now recommended further medical evaluation to assess the condition of their stomachs post-surgery.

"So we have them here in the hospital to do an endoscopy to see what the situation is now."

The procedure would determine whether their stomachs had stretched, which could potentially reverse the effects of their bariatric surgery. Dr. Now also emphasized the importance of adherence to post-surgery guidelines, stating,

"They both have been overeating to such a degree that they could have stretched their stomach back out to undo their weight-loss surgery. If that’s the case, we’re gonna have to start all over with them."

The show ended with Dr. Now encouraging the siblings to get back on track with their long-term health objectives and take steps to avoid future weight gains.

My 600-Lb Life viewers can look forward to seeing if Carlton and Shantel can commit again to their weight-loss process and adhere to Dr. Now's advice to take back control of their health in upcoming updates.

Catch the new episodes of My 600-Lb Life every Wednesday at 8 pm ET on TLC.

