What happened to My 600-Lb Life star Jacky Rodgers after the show?

Jacky Rodgers followed up her weight loss on My 600-Lb Life with continued weight loss. She began at 709 pounds and while she initially struggled to reach Dr. Nowzaradan's weight loss requirements, she got there eventually and had gastric bypass surgery.

Since then, the My 600-Lb Life cast member has stuck to shedding pounds and posted updates on her social media pages. In January 2025, she updated her Facebook page and posted that she had lost a total of 384 pounds since she appeared on the show in 2023.

Rodgers' journey was aired in season 13 episode 5 of the TLC show.

Jacky Rodgers' journey on My 600-Lb Life

Jacky Rodgers joined My 600-Lb Life to regain control of her health. She explained that her struggles with weight began in childhood and worsened after experiencing personal losses.

By the time she appeared on the show, she had developed a panniculus, a large overhanging apron of excess skin and fat, which limited her mobility.

Throughout the show, Dr. Now put Jacky on a rigid diet and workout regimen. She lost about 20 pounds with each visit, which was not as much as he had hoped.

She had a 17-pound gain during two months, stating that the anniversary of her late husband's death had slowed down her progress. Dr. Now told her he would only give her "one more chance" before cutting her off from the program.

In turn, Jacky went to see therapist Dr. Matthew Paradise to deal with past traumas that led to her excessive eating. Two months after that, she was back in Dr. Now's office and had lost from 686 pounds to 623 pounds.

While this was short of the 70-pound target assigned to her, Dr. Now felt that her progress was sufficient to warrant further treatment.

Jacky Rodgers’ weight loss surgery and progress

After meeting Dr. Now’s requirements, Jacky qualified for gastric bypass surgery. The procedure helped her lose additional weight, bringing her down to 556 pounds, marking a total loss of 153 pounds over a year.

Despite the challenges she continued to face, Jacky remained determined to keep improving her health. The My 600-Lb Life star expressed optimism about her progress, stating:

"It's still tough being my size, but now I can see a future where I'm happy and healthy."

Her family, including her grandparents and aunt, also continued to encourage her during her weight loss process. Jacky described that, even after surgery, she still had issues with the excess skin left behind, which made some activities a bit of a challenge.

However, she remained committed to following Dr. Now’s dietary guidelines and exercising regularly.

Jacky Rodgers’ life after the show

Although her Facebook posts are not public, she has posted selfies and full-body photos of herself demonstrating her progress.

Jacky also posts an update on TikTok with her handle @losingweightwithjacky. On the platform, she shares details of her journey and gives us a glimpse of her life post-surgery.

For viewers interested in following more weight loss journeys, new episodes of My 600-Lb Life air on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on TLC.

