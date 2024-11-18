What happened between Summer and the other newbies on Baddies Midwest episode 4? Details explored

The Zeus Network's reality TV franchise, Baddies, premiered its sixth season, Baddies Midwest, on November 3, 2024, with episode 4 releasing on November 17. The show brings together a group of young women to live together and promote various events, often resulting in intense conflicts and altercations.

The latest season features OG Baddies Natalie Nunn, Scotlynd "Scotty" Ryan, Jelaminah "Jela" Lanier, Rollie Pollie, Damerlin "Biggie" Baez, Latifa "Tesehki" Malone, Diamond The Body, Ahna Mac, and Tatyana "Tinkaabellaaa" Williams. Meanwhile, newbie Baddies include Jaidyn Alexis, Akbar V, Ivori, Not Da Lil One, Yoshi, Emma Alayo, PrettyP, Jazmin Re'Nae, Badd Dolly, Big Lex, and Summer None Other.

The latest episode of Baddies Midwest season 6 brought intense drama as newcomer Summer sparked controversy by targeting Ahna, claiming she had tried to jump her at the auditions in the previous episode. Natalie Nunn and other cast members had also intervened in the altercation.

Summer reignited the conflict as the cast arrived at the new Detroit house. She got into another physical fight with Ivori over her loud behavior. On the other hand, Ahna expressed disappointment that her friends didn't support her during the earlier fight with Summer, feeling abandoned.

What happened in Baddies Midwest season 4 that led to Summer and other newbies fighting?

While the OG Baddies were on the road towards the Detroit house, the newbies had reached the house. Before even entering, Summer's aggressive behavior continued as she engaged in a physical altercation with Jazmin.

She also provoked Yoshi, challenging her to a fight, which led to a heated argument between the two. Yoshi later expressed her thoughts in a confessional, stating that she didn't feel the need to resort to physical violence to prove herself as a Baddie.

According to Yoshi, Summer was recklessly picking fights with multiple people, including Ivori and Jazmin. Yoshi, however, believed her strength lay in other areas, making fighting unnecessary on Baddies Midwest.

"Summer is just going crazy with everyone right now. She gonna fight Ivori, she gonna fight Jazmin, she even get in the field with me. I'm just like to be fighting with all these like everybody is much bigger than me. I don't have to fight because I'm a bad b*tch in other ways," said Yoshi.

Rollie and Diamond's fight in the previous episode of Baddies Midwest had already escalated tensions between old and new cast members. Summer later made a bold entrance at the bar, immediately targeting Ahna, which led to a physical altercation.

Natalie Nunn intervened, asking Summer to explain herself, and Summer claimed Ahna had previously attacked her at the auditions. A flashback clip confirmed their past confrontation.

After Natalie calmed Summer down, reminding her to respect Ahna's experience, the situation was temporarily diffused. However, Diamond seized the moment to inquire about her delayed "Baddie" chain, which Natalie promptly presented, delighting Diamond.

Later as the cast arrived at the new Detroit house, Natalie Nunn expressed that she was thrilled to start the season and eager to see the dynamics unfold. But before they could settle in, Summer clashed with Ivori over her loud behavior, leading to a physical fight. A crew member from Zeus had to step in to stop the physical fight, but the verbal sparring continued.

Meanwhile, Ahna expressed disappointment that her friends hadn't supported her during the fight with Summer, feeling abandoned as they failed to intervene.

"No body was getting up to stop the fight, and that really blew my mind. I am also getting behind my b**ches. You all should have stopped that b***h," said Ahna.

The conflict between the OGs and the Newbies of Baddies Midwest was left unfinished as the episode concluded. The teaser for the next episode, releasing on November 24, 2024, promises new clashes between the castmates.

Baddies Midwest premiered with the first two episodes of the season and has since released 4 episodes in total. The reality show is available to watch on Zeus Network.

