What's inside Shark Tank guest investor Emma Grede's $45 million Malibu house? Details explored

Shark Tank guest investor Emma Grede and husband Jens purchased Brad Pitt's former Malibu residence for $45 million in 2022, as per Architectural Digest. The Shark Tank guest investor and SKIMS founding partner bought the property from Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, adding to their $24 million Bel Air mansion. The Good American CEO worked with AD100 designer Jane Hallworth to renovate the midcentury modern home.

The clifftop property features two main buildings, multiple entertainment spaces, vintage furniture collections, and direct Pacific Ocean views. The 41-year-old fashion entrepreneur, who co-hosts Side Hustlers on Roku with Ashley Graham, uses the residence as a weekend retreat with her four children.

Shark Tank investor Emma Grede lives in oceanfront Malibu mansion

Emma Grede and her husband completed their purchase in late 2022, working closely with designer Jane Hallworth to renovate the space while maintaining its architectural character. As per Architectural Digest, the midcentury modern home occupies a prime clifftop location with direct Pacific Ocean views. The property’s multiple levels follow the natural clifftop terrain.

Out of two structures, the main house features open-plan spaces with high ceilings and smooth transitions between rooms. Custom millwork and built-in elements maximize storage while maintaining clean architectural lines.

The main living space showcases stylish furniture pieces. An India Mahdavi Jelly Pea sofa from Ralph Pucci anchors the room, complemented by two Hans Wegner Flag Halyard chairs. A Niels Roth Andersen Chieftain chair adds additional seating around the central Jens Lyngsøe cocktail table.

The lighting scheme includes a statement Luminous Bough chandelier by Tord Boontje and Giuliana Gramigna's 1968 Electra lamp, positioned on a hand-crafted deodar cedar stool. A custom Marc Phillips rug defines the seating area while maintaining visual flow to the ocean views beyond the floor-to-ceiling windows.

Kitchen and dining spaces

The formal dining room features a Serge Mouille light fixture suspended above a Poul Kjærholm table and chair set. The dining space opens to expansive ocean views through wall-height windows. A custom-designed slatted bar pavilion, created through collaboration between architect Christopher Sorensen and designer Jane Hallworth, adds functionality to the entertainment space.

The Shark Tank guest investor’s kitchen combines professional-grade appliances with modern design elements, maintaining the home's emphasis on natural materials and clean lines. The kitchen features professional-grade appliances, white oak cabinetry, and natural stone surfaces that complement the midcentury modern aesthetic.

The space includes a large central island that serves as both a preparation area and a casual dining spot. Commercial-grade appliances integrate seamlessly into the design, maintaining the kitchen's minimalist appearance while providing professional functionality.

Outdoor living areas

The property's exterior spaces capitalize on the clifftop setting with multiple lounging and entertainment areas, per Architectural Digest. The ocean-facing deck features vintage Brown Jordan Walter Lamb chairs and chaise lounges, creating comfortable seating zones with panoramic coastal views.

The outdoor areas include several distinct zones for different activities. A main entertaining deck provides space for large gatherings, while intimate seating areas offer quiet spots for relaxation.

The grounds feature extensive lawn areas suitable for family activities, with dedicated play spaces for the Gredes' four children. Natural stone pathways connect various outdoor living areas, creating a cohesive flow throughout the property. The property offers ocean views from various points throughout the grounds.

Emma Grede background

Shark Tank guest investor Emma Grede (Image via Getty)

Shark Tank guest investor Emma Grede started her career in fashion show production in London at age 15. As per People Magazine, she launched ITB Worldwide, a talent management firm, at age 26. Her fashion industry success led to partnerships with the Kardashian family, starting with Good American in 2016, which she co-founded with Khloé Kardashian.

The company reached $1 million in sales on launch day. She serves as the founding partner of SKIMS with Kim Kardashian, which reached a $3.2 billion valuation in 2022, with Grede holding an 8% stake. She also co-founded Safely, a plant-powered cleaning products company. She made history as the first Black woman investor on ABC's Shark Tank.

Shark Tank season 16 is airing on ABC network.

