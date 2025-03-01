What's inside Shark Tank guest investor Kevin Hart's $7 million Calabasas Mansion? Details explored

In 2021, the Shark Tank guest investor Kevin Hart purchased a $7 million mansion in Calabasas, California, per Architectural Digest. The star bought the property while working on Fatherhood and the TV mini-series True Story during the coronavirus pandemic. As per Clutch Points, he acquired the Spanish villa-style residence through LLC holdings from film producer Shakim Compere.

Built in 2004, the 9,349-square-foot mansion sits on 16.3 acres and features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a professional kitchen, wine cellar, and extensive outdoor amenities. Hart's Calabasas mansion sits in an area populated by A-list residents including Kanye West, Drake, Tom Brady, and Will Smith.

Shark Tank guest Kevin Hart made Calabasas mansion second home

As per Home and Texture, the property marked one of two final open lots in Calabasas when purchased, with NFL legend Keyshawn Johnson buying the other lot for just under $1 million before selling to Kourtney Kardashian. The Shark Tank guest investor’s mansion welcomes visitors through a grand entrance that flows into multiple living spaces.

Light hardwood floors run throughout, complementing the high ceilings and open design. In the main living area, a flat-screen television mounts to a marble wall. A wide staircase with a black-iron railing leads to the second floor's private spaces, and the dining section features a custom mahogany table.

When it comes to outdoor features, as per Clutch Points, the exterior grounds feature a swimming pool with a full spa, surrounded by landscaping with green spaces for gardening and planting. The pool house itself spans nearly 1,000 square feet, with construction costs reaching $200,000.

A covered patio area houses a complete outdoor kitchen with barbecue stations, ideal for al fresco dining. The koi pond features a waterfall element and multiple parking spaces that accommodate the Shark Tank guest investor’s vehicle collection, with the garage area spanning close to 1,000 square feet.

Real estate portfolio

As per Architectural Digest, Hart moved from Philadelphia to Los Angeles, favoring Spanish and Mediterranean-style homes with modern updates. In 2012, he purchased his first major property: a $1.99 million two-story mansion in Tarzana's Mulholland Park neighborhood.

The 6,549-square-foot residence featured Spanish-Colonial-Revival architecture with a double-height foyer, marble floors, and dual winding staircases. Hart sold this home in 2019 for $2.75 million.

By 2018, he moved to his current primary residence in Calabasas. The initial property sale in 2004 involved a 26-acre plot costing over $1 million, with additional construction costs of $5 million. The location provides secured entrance points and gated access. The combined properties total 42 acres in Calabasas, which recently surpassed Beverly Hills as California's wealthiest area.

In a 2023 interview with Architectural Digest, about his design preferences, the Shark Tank guest judge expressed his love for open spaces and extensive glass elements. The comedian's real estate choices consistently showcase these elements across his properties.

Kevin Hart’s background

As per Britannica, Kevin Hart is a two-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee with hundreds of IMDb credits spanning writing, performing, and producing. His film portfolio includes major roles in blockbusters such as Central Intelligence, Night School, the Jumanji franchise, and Get Hard.

In August 2015, Hart’s What Now? tour sold out Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, marking the first time a comedian filled an NFL stadium. His early career included appearances in TV movies like North Hollywood and Class of '06 before landing roles in films like Paper Soldiers and Death of a Dynasty.

The Shark Tank guest judge’s stand-up comedy specials Laugh at My Pain and Let Me Explain established him as a top performer on Ticketmaster. According to Celebrity Net Worth reports, Hart's net worth reaches approximately $450 million, supplemented by numerous endorsement deals alongside his entertainment career.

Shark Tank season 16 is airing on ABC network.

