What's inside Shark Tank guest judge Richard Branson's private Caribbean island? Details explored

Richard Branson, who appeared as a guest judge on ABC's Shark Tank in 2017, owns Necker Island spanning 74 acres in the British Virgin Islands. As per CNBC, Branson recently began offering individual room bookings starting at $5,400 per night alongside its traditional full-island rentals at $100,000 nightly.

The Virgin Group founder purchased this previously uninhabited land between 1978-79 when he was 28 years old, securing it for $120,000, substantially below its $5 million asking price. He then developed the property into a resort.

Shark Tank guest judge’s island accommodates 48 guests across 24 rooms in four Balinese-style buildings including the Great House, Bali Lo, Bali Hi, and Temple House, per Travel Weekly magazine. Following rebuilding after a 2011 fire and Hurricane Irma in 2017, Necker now features three 120-foot wind turbines, 1,230 solar panels, and conservation programs.

Shark Tank judge Richard Branson transformed Caribbean island into wildlife sanctuary

Shark Tank guest judge’s island resort officially opened in 1983 and has since operated primarily as an exclusive retreat available only to those who could reserve the entire island or receive a personal invitation from Branson.

The island management announced limited booking windows for single rooms during specific periods, with rates starting from $5,400 per night. These individual stays include all meals, drinks, and access to the island's many amenities.

As per Virgin’s website, Necker Island’s past visitors include former U.S. President Barack Obama, musician Harry Styles, actress Kate Winslet, and the late Nelson Mandela. Kevin Costner visited to participate in the Necker Cup tennis tournament, per British media.

Accommodation and luxury features

As per Virgin Limited Edition, Necker Island’s accommodations center around four main residential areas. The Great Hous is the primary gathering space, featuring an open-plan layout with a rooftop hot tub, infinity pool, and snooker table.

Shark Tank guest judge’s island offers amenities throughout its grounds. As per Travel Weekly, multiple swimming pools with swim-up bars dot the property alongside white sandy beaches and two spa treatment rooms. Active guests can enjoy the fully equipped outdoor gym and tennis courts with professional coaching staff.

Necker also features a watersports center. Activities available include kitesurfing, e-foiling, waterskiing, wakeboarding, sailing, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and snorkeling. Branson participates in these activities when in residence, with his personal e-foil board available for guest use.

Wildlife conservation efforts

Necker Island houses 140 animal species across its landscape, per Travel Weekly. Lemurs are part of the conservation efforts. These primates from Madagascar now breed successfully on the island, making it the only location outside their native homeland where reproduction occurs.

Giant Aldabra tortoises arrived on Necker in the early 2000s from their native Seychelles. In 2021, twelve hatchlings were born on the island. These tortoises can weigh up to 46 stone. The island also features a flamingo population. These birds were hunted nearly to extinction in the British Virgin Islands before Branson established a colony around 2006.

Today, more than 600 flamingos reside on Necker, their vibrant pink plumage visible across the landscape. Their coloration comes from their diet rich in shrimp. Scarlet ibis birds with striking crimson wings also thrive on the island.

Richard Branson's business background

As per virgin.com, Shark Tank guest judge Richard Branson started the Virgin Group in 1970 as a small mail-order record shop that later grew into a chain of music stores. In 1984, he jumped into the airline industry with Virgin Atlantic. Over the years, his company expanded into all sorts of different areas - phone services, banks, health clinics, and even space travel with Virgin Galactic.

Between running his businesses, Branson found time to write several books, including his tell-all autobiography "Losing My Virginity" where he shares stories from his career. By 2024, he had amassed around $3 billion.

Shark Tank season 16 is airing on ABC network.

