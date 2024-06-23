What season was Cardi B on Love and Hip Hop New York? Rapper appearance and more details explored

Cardi B made an appearance in season six of Love and Hip Hop New York and emerged as the breakout star of the season. She had a clash with DJ Self and Yorma due to her fling with DJ Self. On December 30, 2016, she left the show after the seventh season, having had her musical breakthrough She is regarded as the most successful star to emerge from the entire Love & Hip Hop series.

Love and Hip Hop: New York delves into the lives of the hip-hop artists of New York. The 2015 season had a special focus on women in the hip-hop industry making it big in the field. The series has examined a variety of topics over the years, including race relations, colorism, religion, addiction, substance misuse, and the effects of incarceration on black families.

Love & Hip Hop: New York premiered on March 6, 2011, and documented the lives of several hip-hop artists from the city of New York.

Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, better known by her stage name Cardi B, is an American rapper. She made an appearance in season 6 of Love and Hip Hop: New York between 2015 and 2017. Cardi B, who was raised and born in New York, first became well-known on Instagram for her videos.

She was a disrupter in the show in many senses. In that era, when hip-hop was heavily male-dominated, she made her mark. Her connection with producer Swift Star took a s*xual turn, and she and his fiancée Asia got into a confrontational argument during the show.

On of Cardi B's most iconic moments on the VH1 show was her introduction video. where she said:

“Hey, America, washpoppin’? You might know me as that annoying dancer on social media that be talking hella crazy, with the long nails and the big ol’ t*tt*es, but I’m just a regular, degular, shmegular girl from the Bronx.”

Her conflict with DJ Self attracted attention as well. He was "the hottest DJ in New York or whatever," as she put it, and as long as he helped get her music broadcast, she was alright with him seeing other women.

She dropped two mixtapes, Gangsta B*tch Music, Vol. 1 (2016) and Vol. 2 (2017), following her departure from the show. 2017 proved to be a major year for the rapper, as she signed her first major label recording contract with Atlantic Records. and released Bodak Yellow. It reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Cardi B's net worth

As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, Cardi B's estimated net worth as of 2024 is $80 million. During her appearance on 360 With Speedy, Speedy Morman's podcast on March 15, 2024, Cardi was asked if she thought the $80 million estimate was accurate. She said:

"I feel like I actually passed almost doing $80 million. I make a lot of money. I make a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot of money ... but also, I got a lot, a lot of bills. I'm taking care of [my family]. I’m helping a lot—I’m not going to say I take care, I’m helping a lot, and I help a lot of my friends and I help a lot of my family and everything."

Her major sources of income, as reported, are music sales and tours, endorsements, TV appearances, and beauty and fashion lines. Her biggest albums contributing to her net worth are Invasion of Privacy and Gangsta B*tch Music Vol. 2.

Love and Hip Hop: New York has aired 10 seasons so far, all premiered by VH1. The series has come up with a spin-off based on hip-hop artists in Atlanta. The new season of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta is going to premiere on July 23, 2024, on MTV and Paramount+, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.