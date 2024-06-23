Who is Lil' Zane from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12? Real name, career, and more explored 

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12 is set to premiere on July 23, 2024, with the addition of American rapper Lil' Zane. He is also an actor, producer, and writer, who is known for his work in the music industry. He started writing at the age of 10 and has come a long way to make a name for himself as an artist.

Lil' Zane, also known as Zane Copeland Jr., was named after his father. In 2000, he released his debut studio album, Young World: The Future after his first single Money Stretch released in 1999.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, a docuseries showcasing the lives of people involved in Atlanta's hip-hop scene, is set to return with a new season. The show currently has 11 seasons that are available to stream on MTV.com, Paramount+, and the Love & Hip Hop channel on Pluto TV.

Lil' Zane's career explored

At the age of 11, Lil' Zane approached Worldwide Entertainment CEO Kevin Wales outside an Atlanta talent show and expressed his desire to become a star. He got his big break when he was featured on the song Anywhere by 112.

Lil' Zane sharpened his skills with his cousin E. Greene and later garnered attention as a member of the Kronic. The group was signed to RCA Records from 1993 to 1996 but did not release any projects.

He began touring with 112 in 1999 while working on his debut album. After the success of Young World: The Future, the artist released his second album in 2003 titled The Big Zane Theory. In 2004, he signed a contract with the MAM Group, Inc. and established his record label, 3 Mill Entertainment. This was followed by the release of the album Tha Return in 2008.

While Lil' Zane is a musician, he has also dabbled in acting. He has starred in a few films, including A Day in the Life, Finding Forrester, Motives, and The Fighting Temptations.

Fans will learn more about him and his career as he appears on the new season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta along with Ashley. The docuseries follows well-known Atlantan musicians on a life-changing journey and fans will get deeper insight into the artist's life.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Atlanta's hip-hop scene may be serious business, but the real entertainment goes down outside the recording booth on this reality series following the city's brightest stars as they navigate business, love, family, feuds and more."

Apart from the artist and Ashley, Ralo and his fiancée Missy are also expected to star in the upcoming installment, as per The Wrap. Other cast members including Amy Luciani, Erica Dixon, Bambi, Momma Dee, Karlie Redd, Kendra Robinson, Kirk Frost, and more will give fans a glimpse into their lives on the show. The new season will also see the stars come together to create the first Love & Hip Hop album.

The new season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta premieres on Tuesday, July 23 at 8 pm ET/PT on MTV.com, Paramount+, and the Love & Hip Hop channel on Pluto TV.