“What do you think you did wrong?” – When Shark Tank investor Lori asked for the honest reason behind Handy Pan’s low sales

Shark Tank season 13, episode 21, aired on May 2, 2022. It featured the Handy Pan, a non-stick ceramic pan with an integrated stainless-steel strainer. Childhood friends Josh Conway and Adam Chaudry pitched the product, seeking a $10,000 investment for 20% equity.

During their pitch, the Sharks questioned the company's low sales, which amounted to just $7,955. Lori Greiner directly asked:

"Let's just ask honestly, what do you think you did wrong?"

She asked the question, hoping to understand the reasons behind their struggles. The entrepreneurs admitted that marketing was not their strength, which impacted sales growth. Despite skepticism from some Sharks, Lori saw potential in the product and offered the investment they sought.

Handy Pan’s Shark Tank pitch: Details explored

Josh Conway and Adam Chaudry introduced Handy Pan on Shark Tank. They presented their product as a solution for straining grease and liquids directly from a pan. They highlighted its ease of use, with a built-in strainer that flips up with the push of a button.

The entrepreneurs sought a $10,000 investment for 20% equity in their company. Robert Herjavec was surprised by the low investment request, stating:

"One of the hardest things you can do is get on this show... and you're looking for $10,000?"

Adam explained that they chose a low valuation to ensure a deal. Barbara Corcoran inquired about sales, and Josh revealed that Handy Pan had generated $7,955.61 in revenue from a small production run. Robert said:

"But $7,000, there's got to be a bigger reason. I feel like you're not telling us something."

This comment led to more questions about why sales were so low despite the product being in business for three years. Adam responded that Handy Pan was primarily sold online and had not yet entered retail markets.

After their presentation, Lori Greiner asked the duo why their sales were low and pressed for answers, asking what they did wrong. Upon questioning, Josh admitted:

"I think that we could have promoted it better with our online videos, advertising sales. That's not an arena that either of us were in currently."

Kevin O'Leary dismissed the product, stating, "Nobody cares," adding that the product would not sell. Mark Cuban disagreed, arguing that the low sales were due to inadequate marketing efforts rather than a lack of demand.

When asked about advertising, Josh revealed they had spent just $553 on Facebook ads. Mark Cuban pointed out that selling directly to consumers online is difficult without a strong advertising strategy. Lori noted that Handy Pan was not listed on Amazon, calling it a major missed opportunity. She said,

"I think that you probably just didn't have the right marketing savvy. When you're cooking, if you could just do this and drain out the grease, Eureka."

Josh and Adam shared their backgrounds, with Josh as a realtor and Adam as a lawyer. Adam also worked part-time as a bartender, which Mark Cuban jokingly commented on, saying, "What does that say about your attorney skills?" to which Adam responded, "I need a break a few times a week."

Lori Greiner saw potential in the product and decided to invest. She offered the $10,000 for 20% equity, stating, "I have nothing to lose." Josh and Adam accepted the deal.

Handy Pan Shark Tank update

Following the Shark Tank episode, Handy Pan sold out of inventory immediately. On the night of the episode's airing, Lori asked viewers on Twitter if they would buy the product, and 72.3% responded positively.

According to Shark Tank Blogs, despite the initial surge in interest, the deal with Lori Greiner did not close. By August 2022, Handy Pan had restocked but remained unavailable on Amazon. The company's social media was last updated in December 2022.

As of March 2025, Handy Pan's website is still working, but no evidence shows continued advertising or social media engagement. The product was available on the company's website, but their Shark Tank appearance was not mentioned. Reliable revenue figures remained unavailable.

Shark Tank airs every Friday on ABC at 8 pm EST.

