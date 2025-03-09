Which products appeared in Shark Tank season 16 episode 12? Details explored

Shark Tank season 16 released episode 12 on March 7, 2025. It featured four new pitches for products namely, Kiid Coffee, GoodLove, Happy Birdwatcher, and Remento. Daniel Lubetzky joined Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, and Barbara Corcoran as a guest judge.

The episode opened with Kiid Coffee, a father-son duo introducing the “world’s first coffee for kids.” Their product aimed to offer a low-caffeine, nutrient-rich coffee alternative for children. Following them was GoodLove, a company focused on gluten-free, ready-to-bake pastries that made celiac-safe products accessible and delicious for everyone.

The second half of the episode featured Happy Birdwatcher, a subscription-based bird food company using real-time bird sighting data to create customized blends. Finally, Remento pitched a service that transformed spoken family memories into keepsake books, preserving personal histories for future generations.

Kiid Coffee and GoodLove impress the mentors of Shark Tank

Kiid Coffee founders sought $50,000 for 5%, emphasizing their product’s nutritional value and appeal to families. Kevin O’Leary initially offered $50,000 for 30%, while Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban countered with a 20% stake for the same amount. Daniel Lubetzky matched the 20% offer but added a condition.

"I'll do 20%, but if and when you decide to join full-time, I'll give you 5% in stock options," he stated.

Kevin revised his offer to 15%, but the founders accepted Daniel’s deal. Next, GoodLove founder Chennelle Diong pitched her gluten-free frozen pastry line, seeking $150,000 for a 5% stake. She highlighted the company’s strong direct-to-consumer sales, revealing $360,000 in revenue over the last 12 months with a 30-35% customer retention rate.

“Celiac safe, allergen-friendly, and delicious enough for all,” she described the products.

While Daniel and Barbara passed early, Kevin said that the company was "not ready" to go for big-time retail. Mark Cuban also opted out, stating a lack of expertise in the space. Lori Greiner made an offer of $150,000 for 20%, which Diong negotiated down to 18%. Lori accepted and finalized the deal in Shark Tank.

Happy Birdwatcher and Remento present their ideas

Susan Vandergriff pitched her brand, The Happy Birdwatcher Co, seeking $150,000 for 10% in this episode of Shark Tank. She explained that the company used real-time bird sighting data to curate customized birdseed blends. Despite an increase in sales from $9,000 in the first year to a projected $360,000 in 2024, the company was not yet profitable.

Mark Cuban was skeptical to invest in this business:

"You're a service business pretending to be a product business," he shared.

Lori declined, calling it a "niche product and niche market." Kevin, Barbara, and Daniel also passed, advising Susan to refine her business model. She left without a deal. The final pitch of this episode of Shark Tank came from Charlie Green, founder of Remento, who sought $300,000 for a 5% stake.

He shared a personal story about losing his father and how his mother’s stage 3 lung cancer diagnosis motivated him to create the firm. Remento generated $620,000 in sales over the last 10 months, with a projected $1.5 million in 2024. Kevin and Daniel were visibly moved by his story and they teared up after listening to him.

"He would be so proud of you, just to see you stand with such presence and such strength, and such beauty," Daniel said.

Barbara passed, but Mark Cuban offered $300,000 for 10%. Green accepted the deal.

Watch the latest episode of Shark Tank, which is streaming now on ABC.

