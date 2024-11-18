When will Canada's Drag Race season 5 air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Canada's Drag Race season 5 will be released on November 21, on WOW Presents Plus, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT. As per the trailer released on November 4, the upcoming season is expected to be the "Most Buzz-Worthy Season Yet".

Brooke Lynn Hytes is set to return alongside judges Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor who will be assessing the Drag Queens as they hit the stage to show their moves and fiery personalities.

The core cast for season 5 includes Helena Poison, Jaylene Tyme, Makayla Couture, Minhi Wang, Perla, Sanjina DaBish Queen, Tara Nova, The Virgo Queen, Tiffany Ann Co., Uma Gahd, and Xana.

Canada's Drag Race season 5 will premiere on November 21

Trending

As mentioned, Canada's Drag Race season 5 will be released this Thursday, November 21, at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT.

The trailer for the upcoming season sets the stage for the insects/honey/bees theme. Brooke Lynn Hytes kicks off the season 5 teaser by saying that they are "looking to be gagged".

The bee theme continues as the narrator reveals that this season will feature 11 contestants, dubbed the "Fly Girls." Each queen will dazzle in a range of insect-inspired outfits while showcasing their exceptional talents on the drag stage.

"11 Fly Girls spread their wings serving nectar of the gods," the narrator says.

This is followed by the introduction of some of the drag queens who drop some iconic lines as they walk through the room for the first time.

“I’m just like a fashion illustration come to life,” one contestant says.

The Canada's Drag Race season 5 trailer then introduces the views to the guest stars and judges who will be joining Brooke Lynn Hytes Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor on the judging panel.

The guest stars include Simone Denny, Lu Kala, Lauren Chan, Peaches, Orville Peck, Suki Doll, Hollywood Jade, and Canadian comedian Steph Tolev.

Release dates and times for the upcoming episode of the Canada's Drag Race season, along with the corresponding time zones, are:

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Thursday, Nov 21, 2024 7 pm Central Time Thursday, Nov 21, 2024 9 pm Eastern Time Thursday, Nov 21, 2024 10 pm British Summer Time (BST/GMT) Friday, Nov 22, 2024 3 am Central European Summer Time Friday, Nov 22, 2024 4 am Indian Standard Time Friday, Nov 22, 2024 8:30 am Australian Central Time Friday, Nov 22, 2024 1:30 pm

Where to watch Canada's Drag Race season 5?

Episode 1 of Canada's Drag Race season 5 will premiere on WOWPresentsPlus. Drag Race viewers without cable can watch the upcoming episode live on WOWPresentsPlus' website and streaming services like Tubi and Xumo Play. The episode will also be available for Canadian fans on-demand on Crave.

As per the previous season, season 5 is expected to have nine episodes. The schedule for the confirmed episodes is:

Episode 1 - TBA - November 21, 2024

Episode 2 - TBA - November 28, 2024

Episode 3 - TBA - December 5, 2024

Episode 4 - TBA - December 12, 2024

Episode 5 - TBA - December 19, 2024

Episode 6 - TBA - December 26, 2024

Episode 7 - TBA - January 2, 2025

Episode 8 - TBA - January 9, 2025

Episode 9 - TBA - January 16, 2025

More about Canada's Drag Race season 5 cast

The cast for season 5 is:

Helena Poison : 32-year-old from Toronto, Canada.

: 32-year-old from Toronto, Canada. Jaylene Tyme : 52-year-old from Vancouver, Canada.

: 52-year-old from Vancouver, Canada. Makayla Couture : 21-year-old from Toronto, Canada.

: 21-year-old from Toronto, Canada. Minhi Wang : 39-year-old from Toronto, Canada.

: 39-year-old from Toronto, Canada. Perla : 29-year-old from Toronto, Canada.

: 29-year-old from Toronto, Canada. Sanjina DaBish Queen : 32-year-old from Toronto, Canada.

: 32-year-old from Toronto, Canada. Tara Nova : 23-year-old from St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada.

: 23-year-old from St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada. The Virgo Queen : 25-year-old from Toronto, Canada.

: 25-year-old from Toronto, Canada. Tiffany Ann Co. : 32-year-old from Vancouver, Canada.

: 32-year-old from Vancouver, Canada. Uma Gahd : 36-year-old from Montreal, Canada.

: 36-year-old from Montreal, Canada. Xana: 26-year-old from Vancouver, Canada.

Canada's Drag Race season 5 episode 1 will be released on November 21, on WOW Presents Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback