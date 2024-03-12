Drag Race Down Under season 4 welcomes Michelle Visage as new host

A major shakeup is coming to one of the most popular drag franchises, Drag Race Down Under season 4. A new face will take the hosting reins. Michelle Visage, a mainstay on RuPaul's Drag Race, is stepping into the role previously held by RuPaul for the show's Australasian edition. This changing of the guard was exclusively reported by Entertainment Weekly on March 11, 2024 in an interview with RuPaul.

While RuPaul is endorsing the move and stepping back to focus solely on executive producing duties, the show's core mission remains intact under Visage's leadership. The change represents not just a new host, but a continued spotlight on the immense talent and artistry of drag queens from Australia and New Zealand.

RuPaul passes hosting baton to Michelle Visage for Drag Race Down Under season 4

The entertainment world greeted the news with eager anticipation as EW reported on March 11, 2024, that Michelle Visage would assume hosting duties for Drag Race Down Under season 4. This announcement was coupled with statements from both RuPaul and Visage, conveying mutual respect and excitement for the franchise's future.

RuPaul queen, in his statement, highlighted his honor in bringing Drag Race to Australasia and his eagerness to witness the franchise thrive under Visage's stewardship. RuPaul said:

“It has been my great honor to bring Drag Race to Australasia. I can’t wait to see the franchise continue to flourish under the leadership of the incredible Michelle Visage."

Michelle Visage expressed gratitude towards RuPaul for having faith in her, emphasizing her deep connection with the drag community and her commitment to promoting drag culture in the Down Under region. She said:

“Thank you, RuPaul, for entrusting me with one of your beloved shows. The color, humor, and outrageousness of Down Under drag holds a special place in my heart.”

Michelle continued:

“I'm ready to do everything in my power to encourage these beautiful queens to believe in themselves and let their inner light shine through."

RuPaul stepping away from hosting duties on Drag Race Down Under garnered respect and understanding from fans and the drag community. His statement clarified that while no longer the on-camera host, his involvement remains substantial as an executive producer.

RuPaul's move from the frontline to a more behind-the-scenes position marks a pivotal juncture for the show, paving the way for Michelle Visage to take center stage with her distinctive energy and viewpoint at the forefront.

Prior to becoming a host, Michelle Visage's journey with Drag Race commenced in 2011 when she joined the American version of the show as a permanent judge from season 3. Visage's background is diverse, encompassing her early days in the Harlem ballroom scene, her success as a member of the pop group Seduction, and her roles on various reality and talent shows across Europe.

Michelle showcased her proficiency as a host during her previous stint on RuPaul's Drag Race: U.K when she filled in for RuPaul.

Drag Race Down Under season 4 will bring back Rhys Nicholson as a regular judge, with new host Michelle Visage joining the panel. Guest judges will rotate, featuring Drag Queens from the Down Under region as well as other celebrities.

10 new queens from Australia and New Zealand will compete for the title of Down Under's Next Drag Superstar and a cash prize.

Drag Race Down Under premiere is coming later this year. The episodes will stream exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US, New Zealand and other territories, while Australian viewers can watch the show on Stan.