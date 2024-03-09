RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 10: Recap and more details explored

The previous nine episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 reduced the 14 queens down to seven. Episode 10 aired on March 8, 2024 and it came as a breather because there was no elimination.

The episode titled Werq the World took off with a lyrics writing contest and then morphed into a recording session. Viewers also saw the queens rehearsing their dance performances before they presented their song-dance ensemble.

The runway challenge on this episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 was themed monochromatic. And even without elimination, there was a lip-sync battle. It was only between the top two contestants (instead of the bottom two), so that the best one could be decided by judges.

What happened in the performance challenge on RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 10?

With guest judge Jamal Sims at its helm, viewers already knew that the episode would have something to do with dancing, as he is an acclaimed American choreographer. The queens not only had to dance, but also perform the songs they wrote and recorded themselves.

Sapphira outshone others in the writing challenge as it had to do with everything she is known for, writing. On the other hand, Nymphia was seen having a hard time because her prowess since the beginning of the show isn't that of writing.

When it came to recording, Sapphira again aced with her vocal range. Nymphia's performance wasn't as good partly, as her inability to write extensive lyrics affected the final performance. Meanwhile, Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige garnered praise from the judges for her rhyming skills and use of words.

The dance rehearsals that took place before the final grand performance were hilarious. Without the pressure of eliminations, the queens laughed and bonded as they rehearsed, bringing out the fun-loving side of the drag world.

During the final performance, Nymphia made up for her substandard song with her stellar dance moves, which outshone even the likes of Plane Jane. Sapphira nailed it once again, becoming the all-rounder queen. Unfortunately, Q's performance didn't hit the bar quite like it did in the previous episodes.

Like Sapphira, Morphine too gave a well-rounded performance, paired with great dressing and makeup. After all 7 queens were done with their solo acts, they came together for a group encore performance giving the fans a sight to behold.

The runway challenge on episode 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16

During the runway challenge in RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 10, Mhi'ya's red look was appreciated by the judges who told her that progress could be seen in her looks since the start of the show. Nymphia again opted for a yellow outfit with a banana necklace, ascertaining her banana obsession after her yellow dress from the previous performance.

Q's outfit looked fresh and young with a pastel lilac shade monochromed into pants and a bikini, paired with a huge mesh sparkly hat. Sapphira looked fab in her big-shoulder padded dress, paired with a towering blue wig. After the runway performances, in the top highlights of this episode, Plane Jane handed her immunity to Nymphia, saving her from the wrath of elimination.

Sapphira and Morphine were declared as the top 2, and were sent for a lip-sync battle. Stealing the show, they performed Made You Look by Meghan Trainor, but the final win was bagged by Sapphira who wowed the judges with her innovative moves.

New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 air every Friday at 8 pm on MTV.