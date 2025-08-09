When will Dancing with the Stars season 34 air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Dancing with the Stars season 34 will premiere on September 16 on ABC and Disney+. Episodes will stream the next day on Hulu. Some of the cast members for the upcoming season have also been revealed, with Robert Irwin being the first name announced.The judges' panels will include Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli. Hough, who won the show six times, has served as a judge since 2020. There has been no announcement regarding the dancing pros. Meanwhile, executive producer Ryan O'Dowd recently discussed the idea of two men being paired up to compete for the winning trophy in an interview with Deadline.Dancing with the Stars season 34: Cast details View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile talking about his appearance on the show, Robert Irwin admitted that his sister Bindi Irwin's appearance on the show and her eventual victory convinced him to say yes to joining the show.&quot;I cannot tell you what a privilege, what an honor it is to be joining this season,&quot; Robert shared at the event, per People. &quot;I said, 'One day, that's gonna be me.' And now, that dream is a reality and I am over the moon. Let's do this!&quot;Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson has already stated in an interview with Just Jared that Robert Irwin will be &quot;incredible&quot; in season 34.Influencer Alix Earle is also joining the cast. In an interview with Good Morning America, she stated:“I’ve always been a fan of Dancing With the Stars … I’m ready to challenge myself,” she said on Good Morning America. “I think it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt are also part of the season 34 cast. Rylee Arnold has admitted that she is excited to see Jen and Whitney compete against each other on the show.Meanwhile, Judge Derek Hough has discussed the possibility of all-male partnerships competing for the winning trophy. In an interview with Gold Derby, Hough said:''The whole concept of two men dancing together is nothing revolutionary, by any means... Like I said, this is what the origins are. But it was cool to be able to see and even hear it from some people who were like, ‘You know, I didn’t really know if I wanted to see that, but after seeing that, I loved it.’”Dancing with the Stars season 34: Host and other informationJulianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro will be returning as co-hosts of the show, marking their third season as co-hosts. Val Chmerkovskiy has recently teased the season 34 frontrunner in an interview with E! News. Val stated:&quot;I think it's obvious when there's a frontrunner pre-season, but there are still so many elements... I tend to mention it—injury, but also just the chemistry, the vibe, the growth, the partnership.&quot;He added:&quot;There are so many things, so many variables that have to blossom.&quot;However, Val highlighted that it's anyone's game. The pro, who, along with Phaedra Parks, was eliminated in week five, added:&quot;You can't possibly predict an entire season based on just the lineup.&quot;Dancing with the Stars season 33 was a huge success, with more than 32 million votes recorded for the season finale. Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson took home the winning trophy in season 33. Graziadei commented on the upcoming season, stating that all the contestants are going to be key players.