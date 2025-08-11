When will Expedition X season 10 air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Expedition X season 10 will premiere on August 20, 2025, at 9 p.m. on the Discovery Channel. A spinoff of Expedition Unknown, the show began in 2020.It will also feature Spike Island, a former prison that once held 2,500 inmates and closed in 2004. Now open to visitors, the site includes the infamous “Punishment Block.”Expedition X season 10 will be released in two parts, with the second part premiering on August 27. In past seasons, the team has investigated legends like the Jersey Devil, UFOs, the Bell Witch, the Ozark Howler, and skin-walkers. Their most recent case was at Brushy Mountain State Prison in Tennessee, with episodes teased earlier this March.Expedition X season 10: Cast Information View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJosh Gates will be returning with paranormal researcher Heather Amaro and scientist Phil Torres. The trio will be exploring the realm of the unknown. Josh Gates and the team will travel to Ireland to visit Spike Island. Former cast member Jessica Chobot initially joined Josh Gates and Torres. She left the show after the seventh season.In the new teaser, Amaro warns viewers about strange energy at the location, while Gates asks if someone is with them. Inmates, workers, and visitors have reported paranormal activity there. Later in the season, the team will investigate Massachusetts’s Bridgewater Triangle, known for alleged Bigfoot and UFO sightings.Expedition X season 10: What to expectThe team will explore Spike Island, known as one of the most brutal prisons and often called “Ireland’s Alcatraz.”As the Discovery Channel synopsis describes,&quot;In the two-part season premiere airing over two consecutive weeks, Josh Gates and Heather Amaro venture into the haunted ruins of Spike Island, once Ireland’s most infamous, brutal prison. Drawn by claims of frightening paranormal activity from both visitors and inmates alike, the team investigates whether centuries of torment and suffering inside the fortress’ walls have unleashed something sinister.&quot;The synopsis further reads:&quot;With an ominous presence underfoot, the search for answers the cellblocks and terrifying labyrinth of tunnels.&quot;The new season of Expedition X will show the trio explore the haunted house that was the focal point of inspiration for the movie, The Conjuring. The team will also visit Bangor, Maine, which is the former hometown of prolific writer Stephen King. The haunted hometown has reportedly inspired several of his stories.The cast has earlier investigated places like the Michigan Eloise Asylum and the Trans-Allegheny Asylum in West Virginia. The new season will explore mysterious locations in Spain, including areas with reported sightings of zombies.