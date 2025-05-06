Where to follow Dr. Now from The 6000 lb Diaries With Dr. Now on Instagram? Age, job and more explored

The 6000 lb Diaries With Dr. Now is a new documentary series on Lifetime that follows the lives of 10 extremely obese people who want to alter their life. Dr. Now first appeared on TLC's My 600-lb Life.

Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, also known as Dr. Now, is a well-known weight-loss surgeon who has assisted numerous individuals in losing weight.

The 80-year-old is well-known for his direct approach to his patients, and many of them find that his special brand of tough love works because he truly has a big heart and enjoys helping others.

Fans can follow him on Instagram @younannowzaradan. Dr. Now occasionally posts little snippets of his life, promotional videos and posts to thank his fans and community.

Additionally, there are a lot of inspirational posts and expressions of thanks for the people he has worked with. He also posts information that can be helpful to someone trying to reduce weight.

The 6000 lb Diaries With Dr. Now will see 10 obese people trying to change their lives

On the brand new show, Dr. Now will work with 10 obese individuals to transform their life and make them eligible for bariatric surgery.

Each episode tells the story of a single patient via confessionals and diary cams. The 6000 lb Diaries With Dr. Now follows a diary format that enables the patients to express their deepest reflections on their experiences.

Dr. Nowzaradan and his team of specialists work with patients to help them reduce weigh, set at his medical center in Houston, Texas.

The show's participants will undoubtedly benefit from his age and experience while working on The 6000 LB Diaries With Dr. Now.

He found it difficult to work with many of the patients he encountered on My 600-lb Life because they weren't sincere about their weight loss.

With his decades of knowledge, he was able to tell if they were keeping to his program or not. Over the years, his unique approach of harsh love has proven to be highly effective for his patients.

More about Dr. Now

According to his official website, Dr. Nowzaradan has devoted his life to assisting people who are having difficulty losing weight.

He is a pioneer of the minimally invasive laparoscopic method, and has authored multiple scientific publications on these topics.

In addition to non-surgical treatments, he has performed more than 2000 different weight loss procedures, some of which have been the most difficult cases in the world.

Apart from being on TLC's My 600-lb Life, he has also worked on various reality shows for Channel and the A&E network, including Half Ton Teen-The Story of Billy Robbins, Half Ton Dad-The Story of Kenneth Brumley, and Half Ton Mom-The Story of Rene Williams.

He has also appeared in The Oprah Winfrey Show and The World's Heaviest Man Part II, which tells the story of Manuel Uribe from Monterey Mexico. Dr. Nowzaradan most recently appeared on the A&E show Heavy.

Now fans can watch him on The 6000 lb Diaries With Dr. Now.

On On one of his Instagram posts , Dr. Now said:

"Regular exercise has been consistently linked to increased longevity. Increased muscle mass has been linked to numerous benefits including improved metabolism, bone health, and reduced risk of chronic disease."

Watch The 6000 LB Diaries With Dr. Now on Lifetime or Apple TV+.

