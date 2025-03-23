 Where to follow Marsau Scott from Love & Marriage: Huntsville on Instagram? Age, job, and more explored

Marsau Scott appears on Love & Marriage: Huntsville, which focuses on African-American couples who are also entrepreneurs. Born on October 17, 1979, in Alabama, Marsau currently owns and operates several businesses, including Blaque Cigar Lounge, Infinity Pools, Inc., and Scholt Industries, Inc.

Ad

He is married to LaTisha Scott and the couple features on Love & Marriage: Huntsville. They work together in their various business ventures as well. With over 118,000 followers on Instagram, Marsau can be followed on @marsau_s. Through his social media posts, Marsau keeps his fans updated about his business and personal life.

Early life and family background of Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Marsau Scott

Ad

Trending

According to Marsau Scott's LinkedIn profile, he attended Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical College for four years. He later earned an M.B.A. in Project Management from the University of Alabama in 2020. In addition to his reality TV appearances, Scott works as a commercial general contractor and serves as CEO of a construction company.

Meanwhile, his wife LaTisha Scott is the CEO of Infinity Properties, a commercial land improvement company. The couple has three children, Milla, Maci, and Marsau Jr.

Ad

Marsau has also been building a custom home called Scott Manor. LaTisha even uploaded a video of the construction progress on Instagram through an October post.

What happened to Marsau Scott on season 9 of Love & Marriage: Huntsville?

Ad

In season 9 of Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Marsau had an ongoing conflict with Martell Holt. Marsau Scott shared his thoughts on Martell's recent actions during an interview with show creator Carlos King on May 26, 2024. Marsau stated that he lost respect for Martell after learning about his alleged threat to release an explicit video of his ex-wife, Melody Shari.

He expressed his disapproval of Martell's behavior, considering it a breach of trust and intimacy. He emphasized that a person's actions reveal their character and that some behaviors are unacceptable.

Ad

"See, this is my unbiased opinion. Mel and I haven’t had the best relationship in the past but right is right and wrong is wrong," stated Marsau.

Ad

Marsau also discussed the importance of having personal boundaries and values. He explained that individuals must establish their own moral lines and refuse to cross them, regardless of the situation or person involved.

Later, Marsau and his wife LaTisha Scott went live on Instagram in January 2025 to address concerns. They criticized the show's production for allegedly allowing Martell to influence the narrative.

During the live session, Marsau shared his thoughts on how the show's producers might allow Martell to control the conversation topics. He claimed that producers would arrange for other cast members to confront him at events and discuss specific issues.

Ad

"They’re going to get Maurice or Chris Fletcher, or maybe even Marques did, because he wants to be part of the group now," said Marsau.

Marsau Scott continued his Instagram Live discussion, stating that Martell wanted his partner, Arionne Curry, to appear on the show. Marsau criticized Martell's behavior, saying he was seeking attention through his comments and actions.

He claimed that Martell's goal was to get Arionne on the show by creating controversy. He also stated that despite Martell's claims, no one had been discussing him or his personal life outside of Love & Marriage: Huntsville.

Ad

All the episodes of Love and Marriage: Huntsville season 9 can be viewed on Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback