Where to follow Tournament of Champions Antonia Lofaso on Instagram? Season 6 winner's age, job, and more explored

After weeks of competition, Antonia Lofaso emerged as the winner of Tournament of Champions season 6, defeating Sara Bradley in the final round. Known for her performance across various challenges, Lofaso maintained her position as a top seed throughout the bracket.

Lofaso was born on November 23, 1976, in New York City and is 48 years old. Currently based in Los Angeles, she works as a chef, author, and television personality.

Antonia remains publicly active on Instagram under the handle @chefantonia, where she has 442,000 followers.

Everything to know about Chef Antonia, Tournament of Champions season 6 champion

Finale overview

Tournament of Champions season 6 concluded on April 20, 2025, with Lofaso winning the final round against Sara Bradley. During the semifinals, Lofaso faced Britt Rescigno.

They received an entire pompano, figs, lava rocks prepared in escabeche style, and the color purple. The result was a tie at 82 points, and taste became the tiebreaker.

Lofaso received 41 points to Rescigno’s 40 and advanced to the final.

In the other semifinal match, Bradley competed against Lee Anne Wong. They received blue silkie chicken, sorrel, turmeric leaves, en papillote as the cooking method, and black as the color. Bradley advanced with a score of 85 to 83.

In the finale, Lofaso and Bradley were given wagyu beef, huitlacoche, a sausage stuffer, both hot and cold styles, along with two envelopes that presented the themes of "sticky" and "spicy."

Lofaso received “spicy” for the hot dish, while Bradley received “sticky” for the cold.

The Tournament of Champions judges included Brooke Williamson, Mei Lin, Maneet Chauhan, and guest judge Martha Stewart. Lofaso won with a score of 88 to 82.

Who is Chef Antonia Lofaso

According to Antonia Lofaso's official website, she attended the French Culinary Institute and began her culinary career working at Spago under Wolfgang Puck.

She then opened Scopa – Italian Roots in 2013 and co-founded Black Market Liquor Bar in Studio City in 2011.

She has competed in multiple culinary programs, including Top Chef: Chicago, Top Chef: All Stars, Chopped, Cutthroat Kitchen, and Wildcard Kitchen. Lofaso has appeared as a judge on CNBC’s Restaurant Startup and in various Food Network shows.

In 2012, she published The Busy Mom’s Cookbook, which includes recipes and her experiences balancing culinary school with raising her daughter.

She is also involved in culinary product design through her brand Chefletics and operates Antonia Lofaso Catering for customized culinary services.

Chef Antonia's Instagram presence

Antonia Lofaso’s Instagram handle is @chefantonia, where she posts professional and personal updates.

On April 20, 2025, following the Tournament of Champions season 6 finale, she shared a backstage photo with other contestants with the caption:

"We were all standing back stage ….. waiting for our names to be called on the last day …. And we snapped this pic ❤️❤️❤️. #TOC. It’s hard….. it’s emotional …. But in the end we love what we do…. Hope you all enjoyed the season.!!! To these amazing women let’s do the damn thing 😘"

On March 4, 2025, the Tournament of Champions champion posted an event announcement, writing:

"We wanted to contribute …. ❤️❤️ join us for dinner @chefbrookew @duffgoldman at @damafashiondistrict March 18th. Reserve now ❤️❤️"

On December 18, 2024, she uploaded a video of her return to the gym, captioned:

"I haven’t worked out in 8 weeks 🙄🙄. Cause all the things .. And all the excuses. I’m back and it feels so so good ❤️🍀"

She posted a time-lapse video on November 29, 2024, showing her baking Parker House rolls.

She thanked Alex Guarnaschelli in the caption for the recipe and stated how much she enjoys Parker House rolls. She also posted a message of "happy Thanksgiving."

Tournament of Champions season 6 is available for streaming on Hulu.

