Where to watch Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 5 online? Streaming options explored

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is back with season 5, which premiered on April 30, 2025. New episodes air every Wednesday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. Each episode features three celebrities playing to win money for charity. Episodes will also be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

The show will feature a number of thrilling and enjoyable episodes leading up to the season finale. Pat Sajak and Vanna White will be co-hosting and will guide the celebrity guests each week.

Where to stream Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 5?

The trailer for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune was released on April 17, 2025. The first episode premiered on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, and fans will have to wait each week for a new episode. The episodes will be released every Wednesday, and the next episode will be on May 7.

Each episode will have new celebrity guests, and they can win up to one million dollars for a charity they choose. Episodes will premiere on ABC at 8 p.m. ET or on Hulu the following day. Fans can watch it directly on the ABC website or wait to stream it. The season will most likely have six episodes, but it hasn't been confirmed yet.

"Big Names, big laughs and big wins for charity," Vanna narrates in the trailer.

The game show is a spinoff of the Wheel of Fortune game. Celebrities pick letters one at a time to reveal secret sentences, and for each accurate consonant they predict, they earn cash or prizes that are decided by a wheel spin.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune timings for different regions:

Time Zone Air Time Eastern Time (ET) 8:00 PM Central Time (CT) 7:00 PM Pacific Time (PT) 5:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) 1:00 AM Central Europe (CEST) 2:00 AM Australia (AEST) 10:00 AM

Meet the hosts and the contestants

Pat Sajak, who announced his departure from Wheel of Fortune in June 2024, is coming back to co-host the game show's spin-off series. Following his retirement from the original game show in June 2024, Pat will be leaving the show following this season. This will be his final appearance on the series.

Vanna White will be co-hosting along with Pat, and the two have a long history together on the show. According to ABC, they have collaborated on almost 8,000 episodes.

Exciting moments from the first episode!

The guests on the first episode of season 5 were Joe Manganiello, Tiffany Haddish, and Matt Walsh. The episode ended with Joe winning $198,800 in total for the UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation. Matt won $31,550, and Tiffany left with a $30,000 win.

Other guests on the show will feature Rainn Wilson, Ellie Kemper, Oscar Nuñez, Justin Long, Cameron Brink, Regina Hall, Katharine McPhee, Randall Park, Andrew Rannells, and Sam Richardson.

Catch the next episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on Wednesday, May 7, on ABC at 8 p.m. or on Hulu the following day.

