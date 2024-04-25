Where to watch Survivor season 46 episode 9? Streaming platforms explored

Survivor season 46 episode 9, titled Spicy Jeff, aired recently on CBS on April 24, 8 pm ET. This episode, following the intense Tribal Council drama, saw players pushing their limits to secure immunity and uncover hidden immunity idols.

Contestants are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to overcome the challenges and secure a spot in the final 8 of the show. With nine contestants remaining, three from each original tribe, the competition is heating up. The ultimate survivor will walk away with the grand prize of $1 million.

Fans can stream Survivor season 46 on the CBS television network through various online outlets. To watch Survivor 46, tune in to FuboTV, Paramount+, or DirecTV Stream through the free trials available.

Survivor season 46: Cast and more details explored

Survivor season 46 started with 18 new solid castaways. The contestants are further divided into three tribes of 6. They have to live together and as a new society to adapt. The primary goal of the show is to survive and outplay other castaways.

The latest episode of Survivor season 46 had some major twists and chaos surrounding the camp. Host Jeff Probst called out accountable players throughout the episode for their actions at the Tribal Council. Players were forced to make decisions along with the countdown clock. Such challenges determine who will be moving forward and where the week one won’t be surviving for long.

Before the challenge began, the host called Liz, Q, and Venus as the first team to be out, as they had no chance of winning. He also added—

“Prove me wrong. This is what everybody watching right now is thinking. That’s what this game is: If we can’t say what we are seeing, what’s the point in being out here?”

Since the end of Survivor season 46 episode 8, castaways and even the tribal council have been unsure how to proceed with Q. It all started when Q tried to manipulate the vote against himself. Tiffany was quite angry at Q, as she had been his ally since the beginning, and at how he had done this. She also told Maria about the immunity idol despite Q already being in the know.

Somehow, Q and Hunter were the only ones from the six-person alliance who stayed together and were still interested in working together. Venus knew that they had been gunning for her, and still, she confronted them about why they would be writing her name.

She also explained how Q and Hunter have destroyed the game for all the other castaways. Venus also added that she had been pushing for Hunter because she trusted and wanted to work together.

Kenzie was also frustrated with Q, and expressed anger—

“Q blew everything up. I’m so mad. I’m pissed.”

In support of Kenzie, Tiffany added—

“Are you stupid? Are you dumb?” to Q.

For the immunity challenge, the castaways were divided into three teams. The first team included Kenzie, Tiffany, and Ben, whereas Charlie, Hunter, and Maria were the second team. The remaining members, including Liz, Q, and Venus, were the third team.

Hunter had the immunity idol, which he told no one about, and on the other hand, Q told Charlie to compete against Hunter, so that he (Hunter) wouldn't win the immunity necklace.

The first round involved balancing, followed by the second round, which involved shooting balls and building a rope bridge. By the end, Maria, Charlie, and Hunter had won and moved to the final stage.

In the third round, Maria was the first one to be eliminated. Hunter followed her while Charlie marked his win, for this round as well as a confirmed spot in the final eight. The episode followed additional excitement and challenges for the remaining castaways.

Survivor season 46 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on CBS.