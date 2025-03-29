Which cast members were released from prison in Love After Lockup season 5 episode 66? Details explored 

Love After Lockup season 5 episode 66 aired on March 28, 2025. The episode followed three individuals, Michael, Damodrick, and Julius, as they were released from prison and reunited with their partners and families. Their returns marked the beginning of a new phase in their personal lives and relationships.

Each had different circumstances leading to their incarceration, and the episode showed their conversations and interactions shortly after their release. Michael was picked up by his partner, Joey, and spoke about his past experiences, including multiple times in and out of prison.

Damodrick was met by Quiana, who had been waiting outside the facility. He spoke about his conviction and shared his plans for the future. Meanwhile, Julius was greeted by his partner, Alexis, as well as Tyler and Jordam, which caused a brief discussion about the unexpected company.

The episode also featured a phone conversation between Brooklyn and her boyfriend, Brian, where they discussed family concerns and the future of their relationship.

Michael, Damodrick, and Julius reunite with their partners in Love After Lockup

Michael was released from prison after serving time for "possession of controlled substance with the intent of delivery." His partner, Joey, picked him up. Michael shared that this was not his first time in prison and that he had been in and out around five times. When Joey was asked what he liked about Michael, he responded:

"He just makes me goofy."

In a confessional, Michael said he used to be more "feminine" during high school and enjoyed using a video camera. After turning 17, he joined the Navy and later got into a relationship that lasted two years. He admitted that reconnecting with someone from high school led him into meth use and drugs.

Damodrick was also released in this episode of Love After Lockup. Quiana waited outside and got a call from the officer before his release. The moment he appeared, she ran toward him and hugged him.

"Don't cry, don't cry. It's okay, it's happy, we're here," he told her.

Damodrick said he felt "great to be free" and shared that he would be on probation for three years in Love After Lockup. He reflected on how he never expected to go to jail and that he had once pursued a college degree in physical therapy.

He explained that he got into trouble because of the people he associated with and was convicted for "firearm under felony indictment." He served two years and said he planned to propose to Quiana.

Julius was the third cast member released in the episode. His partner, Alexis, came to receive him, along with his brother-in-law, Tyler, and his friend, Jordam. Alexis hadn't expected others to be there and was surprised by their arrival.

Julius admitted that he started selling drugs at 15 or 16 and ended up serving six years in prison.

Brooklyn’s call with Brian and family concerns

While spending time with friends, Brooklyn received a call from her boyfriend, Brian, in Love After Lockup. He asked who she was with, and she named her friends Mani, Ray, her brother Jermaine, and a few others. She also told him that Jermaine had raised concerns about what life would look like after his release.

“You know me, they don’t,” Brian replied.

Brooklyn later asked if he loved her, and he said he did. In a confessional, she mentioned past issues involving someone from New Jersey but said she trusted her instincts. After the call, she rejoined her group and said she had been talking to her partner.

New episodes of Love After Lockup air every Friday, only on WeTV.

