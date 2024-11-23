Which products appeared in Shark Tank season 16 episode 6? Details explored

Shark Tank season 16 episode 6 aired on November 23, on ABC. The episode showcased four products, each securing a deal with a specific shark. Pepper Pong introduced a portable alternative to the traditional ping pong game, while Taverns-To-Go offered the opportunity to set up a tavern in the convenience of a customer’s backyard.

Kaans Designs aimed to bring families together with their clothing line, and FOAM presented a durable, lightweight cooler ideal for light use. Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, and Daymond John returned to the investor panel and were joined by a guest shark Todd Graves for this episode.

Four products appeared on Shark Tank season 16 episode 6

Pepper Pong

The Sharks trying Pepper Pong (Image via Instagram/@sharktankabc)

Tom Filippini was the first contestant to pitch his product on Shark Tank season 16 episode 6. Called Pepper Pong, the product was a potable ping pong game that people could take and play anywhere.

Each set came with two paddles, a foldable net, and three balls with different levels of difficulty.

"Pepper Pong ditches the need for a dedicated table. Any reasonably flat surface including the floor, becomes a battleground. Our fence expands to fit any surface and sets up in seconds. No flimsy clamps," Tom pitched.

The founder further added that Pepper Pong was "whisper-quiet and furniture friendly", so even the mothers could play the game in the house.

The guest judge Todd Graves told the contestant that he would help him with the social media marketing and offered $150K against a 25% equity stake in his company. After further discussions, they closed the deal on the amount with 19% equity.

Taverns-To-Go

Founders Paul Convey and Enda Crowley introduced their company, Taverns-To-Go, with the promise of "bringing the party right to your own backyard." They sought $400,000 for 10% of their company.

The Irish native shared in their Shark Tank pitch that they combined the two things that they were good at Construction and drinking. With Taverns-To-Go, instead of going out to socialize and enjoy drinks with friends, customers can bring the party home by setting up their own tavern experience right in their backyard.

"Delivered and assembled for you in under 90 minutes in the comfort of your own backyard. Yes, that's right. We do it all for you. Crafted from pressure-treated lumber our taverns can be used in any climate making them perfect for anywhere in the continental and USA," the Shark Tank contestants pitched.

The founders made a deal with Shark Lori Greiner who offered $400,000 for a 15% stake. She also asked for a $30 royalty per piece until the $600,000 is paid back.

KaAn's Designs

Founders Kenny and Ashley Green introduced their company, KaAn's Designs, as a "fun way to create family memories. They sought $75,000 for 15% of their company.

"KaAn's Designs is a parenthood lifestyle brand on a mission to encourage and inspire families to get in the picture. Our popular tees have been seen on celebrities, athletes, and even Oprah's Favorite Things," they pitched.

They added that their family works hard to make other families' "memories a little more special". Through their matching apparel and accessories, they try to "capture the essence of shared moments".

The founders made a deal with Shark Todd Graves who offered $75,000 but as a loan for a 10% stake. The shark pulled in Daymond John to act as a mentor in the deal.

FOAM

Founders Chad Lee and David Kittle introduced their product, FOAM, which was labeled as an "innovative way to keep things light and cool." They sought $150,000 for 10% of their company.

In their pitch, the Shark Tank duo shared that the major problem in the cooler industry was the cooler.

"So many of the coolers that are out there today are really more geared for the hardcore top-of-the-mountain crazy outdoor experience... We just wanted a simple, functional way to keep our drinks cold. Can use it at the beach, park, pool, or on the boat," Chad Lee and David said.

The founders made a deal with Shark Daymond who offered $150,000 for a 30% stake.

Shark Tank season 16 episodes air every Friday on ABC.

