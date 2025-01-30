Who has been eliminated so far on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 3? Details explored

As of January 29, 2025, 11 contestants have been eliminated from Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 3. Among the eliminated contestants are Stephen Baldwin, Ali Fedotowsky Manno, Denise Richards, Trista Sutter, Jordyn Wieber, Marion Jones-Thompson, Nathan Adrian, Landon Donovan, Carey Hart, Kyla Pratt, and Christy Carlson Romano.

These stars, including athletes, reality TV personalities, and actors, have all undergone several physical and mental challenges on the show, which led to their respective withdrawals and medical eliminations as the season progressed.

Meet the contestants who left Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 3

1) Stephen Baldwin

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 3 (Image via Instagram/@realityclubfox)

Stephen Baldwin left the competition during the January 8 premiere episode after injuring his meniscus. Baldwin is known for his roles in films such as The Usual Suspects and Bio-Dome. He was also a participant in Celebrity Apprentice. He explained the injury posed a risk to his upcoming professional commitments, which caused him to step out.

2) Ali Fedotowsky Manno

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 3 (Image via Instagram/@realityclubfox)

Ali Fedotowsky Manno was disqualified in episode 2, broadcasted on January 8. She sprained her hand during one of the challenges in the show, forcing her to leave.

Fedotowsky Manno is recognized for having participated in both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

3) Denise Richards

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 3 (Image via Instagram/@realityclubfox)

Denise Richards voluntarily withdrew from the competition on January 8, 2025, after struggling with significant pain from an injury. Richards, who has starred in films such as Wild Things and The World Is Not Enough and appeared in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, had to leave the competition after requesting to rest, which the show did not permit.

4) Trista Sutter

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 3 (Image via Instagram/@realityclubfox)

Trista Sutter withdrew from the race on January 15, 2025, due to hypothermia, and other health conditions. Sutter is best known as the first-ever lead of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2003. She was also a finalist on the first season of The Bachelor.

5) Jordyn Wieber

Jordyn Wieber from Season 3 (Image via Instagram/@realityclubfox)

Jordyn Wieber departed from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test in the January 15, 2025 episode after she said she could not handle the physical aspects of the competition. Jordyn Wieber is a retired artistic gymnast, who was a member of the "Fierce Five" U.S. women's gymnastics team that won the gold medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

6) Marion Jones-Thompson

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 3 (Image via Instagram/@realityclubfox)

Olympic track and field star Marion Jones-Thompson is off the show after an episode that aired on January 15. She had participated in a hand-to-hand combat drill, which she did not continue when she was worried about her health.

Marion Jones-Thompson won five medals in the 2000 Sydney Olympics with three gold and two bronze. She was stripped of these medals after admitting to using performance-enhancing substances.

7) Nathan Adrian

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 3 (Image via Instagram/@realityclubfox)

Olympic swimmer Nathan Adrian was also eliminated in the January 15 episode. After participating in a hand-to-hand combat exercise, Adrian suffered medical issues that forced him to withdraw from the competition.

Nathan Adrian is a decorated swimmer who has won eight Olympic medals, including five golds. He partook in the the U.S. men's relay teams of the 2008, 2012, and 2016 Olympics, as they won their gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay. The swimmer also secured an individual gold in 100m freestyle at the London Olympics in the year 2012.

8) Landon Donovan

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 3 (Image via Instagram/@realityclubfox)

The show saw medical withdrawal from former professional soccer player Landon Donovan, who had fractured his ribs on January 15, 2025.

He won six Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup titles and remains a top goal scorer in U.S. Men’s National Team history. Donovan played in three FIFA World Cups (2002, 2006, and 2010), and was instrumental in the U.S. team's deep run in the 2002 tournament, where they reached the quarterfinals.

9) Carey Hart

Carey Hart from Season 3 (Image via Instagram/@realityclubfox)

Motocross champion and husband to singer Pink, Carey Hart exited Special Forces: World's Toughest Test on January 29, 2025, due to an injury that forced his medical withdrawal from the competition.

10) Kyla Pratt

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 3 (Image via Instagram/@realityclubfox)

Kyla Pratt, known for her roles in The Proud Family and One on One, voluntarily withdrew from the show on January 29, 2025. Pratt’s decision to leave came on Day 8, after facing the conditions of the competition.

11) Christy Carlson Romano

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 3 (Image via Instagram/@realityclubfox)

Christy Carlson Romano, the former Disney Channel star who starred in Even Stevens and Cadet Kelly, was eliminated on January 29, 2025. The Directing Staff took her off the show because she could no longer keep up with the physical demands of the program.

Catch season 3 on Fox, every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

