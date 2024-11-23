Who got a deal in Shark Tank season 16 episode 6? Details explored

Shark Tank season 16 episode 6 aired on November 23, 2024, on ABC. All four companies featured in the episode secured deals from one of the sharks.

Guest shark Todd Graves made the most of his appearance on the reality show by securing two deals: Pepper Pong and Kaans Designs.

Meanwhile, Lori Greiner struck a royalty deal with the founders of Taverns-To-Go, who aimed to bring backyard taverns to life. Daymond John recognized potential in FOAM, a cooler manufacturing company, and decided to invest in its promising future.

Four companies secured deals on Shark Tank season 16 episode 6

Pepper Pong (Deal - Todd Graves)

Trending

First up was Tom Filippini with his portable ping pong alternative, Pepper Pong. The product came with two rackets, a foldable net setup, and three balls that had different levels of difficulty.

Lori Greiner felt that the product was not her forte and decided to opt out. While Kevin O'Leary praised the idea, he also opted out after finding that royalties weren't involved in the deal. Meanwhile, Mark Cuban believed that instead of finding an investor, Tom should focus on building his business on his own.

Daymond John stepped in and told the Shark Tank contestant that he would help him with retail, offering 150K for a 30% equity stake. However, Tom wasn't looking for retail expansion, and the deal fell through.

In the end, Tom Filippini made a deal with guest Shark Todd Graves, who offered his help with social media marketing. The deal closed for an investment of $150,000 in exchange for 19% equity.

Taverns-To-Go (Deal - Lori Greiner)

Taverns-To-Go pitch (Image via Instagram/@sharktankabc)

With Taverns-To-Go, founders Paul Convey and Enda Crowley pitched the concept of creating a custom tavern in customers' backyards, bringing the fun of socializing and enjoying drinks with friends right to their doorstep.

The duo launched their business in 2020, generating $2.2 million in sales over the years, with a profit margin ranging between 30% and 40%. They entered the show seeking $400,000 in exchange for a 10% equity stake in their company.

Kevin O'Leary offered to promote the venture on social media with his marketing strategy and asked for a 33.33% stake in the company. Meanwhile, Todd Graves, Mark Cuban, and Daymond John told the founders that they would choose to be customers instead.

The Shark Tank duo ultimately closed a royalty deal with Lori Greiner, who offered $400,000 for a 15% stake with a $30 royalty per piece until the $600,000 is paid back.

Kaans Designs (Deal - Todd Graves and Daymond John as a mentor)

Kaans Designs is a family-oriented business that specializes in creating a variety of printed clothing lines designed to suit and bring together all members of a family.

"Our family works hard to make your memories a little more special. Creating matching apparel and accessories we capture the essence of shared moments," Kenny and Ashley Green pitched.

The Shark Tank duo launched their business in 2016, generating $3.2 million in sales over the years, with a profit margin exceeding 5x around Father's Day. They entered the show seeking $75,000 in exchange for a 15% equity stake in their company.

Kevin O'Leary believed the margin was too low for the retail sector and decided to exit. Meanwhile, Lori Greiner and Daymond John felt the fashion industry wasn’t the right fit for them and chose to bow out as well.

Todd Graves offered the asked amount of $75,000 but as a loan for a 10% stake. He told the founders that he could help them with branding and marketing. After some discussion, the Shark Tank duo agreed on the deal, and Daymond John joined in as a mentor.

FOAM (Deal - Daymond John)

Founders Chad Lee and David Kittle created FOAM to produce a "simple, functional" way to keep their drinks cold. Their durable 100% EVA foam cooler can be used at the beach, park, pool, or on the boat.

Since launching their venture, FOAM generated $114K in sales. The manufacturing and delivery cost for each piece was around $25. It was sold to customers for $99, while retailers purchased it at a price of $50.

The Shark Tank contestants entered the show seeking $150,000 in exchange for a 10% equity stake in their company.

Lori and Todd Graves had no additional insights to offer and decided to exit the deal. Meanwhile, Mark Cuban opted out, stating that he saw no significant risk or reward in investing in the business.

Believing that the product could get a license and branding deal in the future, Daymond offered $150K for 30% and shook hands with the founders.

Shark Tank season 16 episodes air every Friday on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback