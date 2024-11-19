Who got eliminated in The Voice season 26 episode 14? Details explored

Night three of the Knockouts on The Voice season 26 aired on Monday, November 18, 2024, delivering an episode filled with emotional performances and tough eliminations.

This stage of the competition saw coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé make some difficult decisions, to shape their teams for the Playoffs.

The Voice Knockouts are known for their high stakes, as contestants compete for the opportunity to advance, with the risk of being eliminated always looming. In episode 14, several contestants were sent home, marking the end of their journey.

The eliminations included Tate Renner, Georgia Starnes, Mary McAvoy, ChrisDeo, Torre Blake, and Kiara Vega.

The Voice: Detailed breakdown of who got eliminated in episode 14

1) Team Reba

Reba McEntire faced the challenge of choosing between Danny Joseph, Lauren-Michael Seller, and Tate Renner in the Knockouts.

Danny Joseph performed Susan Tedeschi’s It Hurt So Bad, showcasing his rock-and-blues sound and drawing from his personal experiences with Crohn's disease. Further, Lauren-Michael Seller delivered a heartfelt rendition of Lauren Daigle’s Hold On To Me, creating an emotional connection.

Tate Renner sang Jamey Johnson's In Color, staying true to his country roots. However, Reba declared Lauren-Michael Seller the winner for her emotional delivery. She further used her save to retain Danny Joseph, believing in his potential, and Tate Renner’s journey came to an end as he was eliminated.

2) Team Gwen

Gwen Stefani had a tough decision to make between Jan Dan and Sydney Sterlace, two artists with vastly different styles.

Jan Dan, a new father, brought emotional depth to Miley Cyrus' Angels Like You, drawing from his personal life. Whereas, Sydney Sterlace, a 15-year-old aspiring pop star, performed Lewis Capaldi's Bruises, showcasing her vocal talent. However, the judges felt the delivery lacked emotional intensity.

Gwen chose Sydney Sterlace as the winner, citing her potential to connect with younger audiences. However, not ready to let Jan Dan go, Gwen used her save to keep him in the competition.

3) Team Snoop

Snoop Dogg's Knockouts featured two rounds of intense competition in The Voice.

First Knockout:

Georgia Starnes ventured into country music with Chris Stapleton’s Broken Halos, showing adaptability but lacking standout moments. Mary McAvoy performed Radiohead’s High and Dry, but her delivery failed to leave a strong impression on the judges.

Furthermore, Aliyah Khaylyn sang Halle’s Angels, delivering a soulful and unique R&B performance. Subsequently, Snoop crowned Aliyah the winner for her distinctive tone and growth, leading to the elimination of Georgia Starnes and Mary McAvoy.

Second Knockout:

ChrisDeo performed Beneath Your Beautiful, impressing with her vocal skill but struggling with confidence. Meanwhile, Mikaela Ayira chose Alessia Cara’s Scars to Your Beautiful, presenting a message-driven but underwhelming performance.

Torre Blake brought soul to Kacey Musgraves' Slow Burn, but simplicity held her back. Despite all performances not living up to his expectations, Snoop selected Mikaela Ayira as the winner, resulting in the elimination of ChrisDeo and Torre Blake.

4) Team Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé’s final Knockout featured a diverse trio.

Jeremy Beloate delivered a theatrical take on JVKE's golden hour, displaying operatic skill but moving away from his typical style. Kiara Vega performed The Weeknd’s Call Out My Name, showcasing versatility.

Sofronio Vasquez performed Dusty Springfield's You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me, delivering a powerful and emotionally charged performance. Subsequently, Michael declared Sofronio the winner, while Snoop used his steal to save Jeremy Beloate, admiring his talent. However, Kiara Vega was eliminated from The Voice.

As The Voice Knockouts concluded, the stage was set for the Playoffs. Each team now consists of five contestants, but only two from each will make it to the next stage, raising the stakes even higher.

The next episode of The Voice will air on Tuesday, November 19 on NBC.

